Toggle Menu
Trump cites Ramadan as time of ‘hope, tolerance and peace’https://indianexpress.com/article/world/trump-cites-ramadan-as-time-of-hope-tolerance-and-peace-5726165/

Trump cites Ramadan as time of ‘hope, tolerance and peace’

Trump is holding an iftar dinner for ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps representing Muslim-majority nations.

donald Trump, trump ramadan, trump iftar, trump iftar party, United States, world news
US President Donald Trump. (File)

President Donald Trump is celebrating the month of Ramadan as a time when people join forces in “pursuit of hope, tolerance and peace.”

Trump is holding an iftar dinner for ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps representing Muslim-majority nations.

The iftar dinner breaks the daylong fast that Muslims follow during Ramadan. They have been held regularly at the White House since the Clinton administration as a form of outreach to the Muslim world.

House earlier, Trump had harshly criticized one of two Muslim women in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Trump kept his dinner remarks positive, though. He says it’s been a rough period recently for people of all faiths and is called for the defeat of the “evils of terrorism and religious persecution.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Donald Trump remains adamant despite Chinese tariff retaliation
2 Desperate Housewives’ star Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
3 Jury: Monsanto to pay $2 billion in weed killer cancer case