‘Every voter had photo ID’: Trump cites India in push for SAVE America Act

United States President Donald Trump has cited India’s election system while renewing his call for the passage of the SAVE America Act, which seeks stricter voter identification and citizenship requirements in US elections.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had earlier asked his administration how elections could be held in the US without a valid photo ID.
“Earlier this month, India’s Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration ‘How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?’” Trump wrote.
Trump claimed that India’s last election involved 646 million voters, with less than 1% voting by mail, and said every voter was required to present a valid photo identity document.
“India’s Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration — How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?” Trump wrote.
“India’s last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1% voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document,” he added.
Trump then repeated his call for Congress to act, saying, “We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now.”
The SAVE America Act, short for Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, has been a repeated demand from Trump, who says it would cut down on election fraud. Both parties remain split on the bill. The Senate left for its five-week recess earlier this month without moving it forward.