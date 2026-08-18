‘Every voter had photo ID’: Trump cites India in push for SAVE America Act

Donald Trump referred to India's election system while renewing his call for the SAVE America Act, saying India's chief election official had asked how US elections work without photo ID.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readAug 18, 2026 06:29 AM IST First published on: Aug 18, 2026 at 06:20 AM IST
US-IndiaUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

United States President Donald Trump has cited India’s election system while renewing his call for the passage of the SAVE America Act, which seeks stricter voter identification and citizenship requirements in US elections.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had earlier asked his administration how elections could be held in the US without a valid photo ID.

“Earlier this month, India’s Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration ‘How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?’” Trump wrote.

US-India
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Trump claimed that India’s last election involved 646 million voters, with less than 1% voting by mail, and said every voter was required to present a valid photo identity document.

“India’s Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration — How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?” Trump wrote.

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“India’s last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1% voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document,” he added.

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Trump then repeated his call for Congress to act, saying, “We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now.”

The SAVE America Act, short for Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, has been a repeated demand from Trump, who says it would cut down on election fraud. Both parties remain split on the bill. The Senate left for its five-week recess earlier this month without moving it forward.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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