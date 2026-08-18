World News Live Updates: Trump calls on Iran to surrender; IRGC threatens with ‘maximum deterrence’

The deal that US President Donald Trump signed at Versailles in June had set an ambitious 60-day deadline for ending the war. (AI generated image)

US President Trump has called on Iran to surrender in the five-month US-Israel conflict, telling Fox News on Monday that Tehran should raise the “white flag,” just as the US-Iran memorandum of understanding meant to de-escalate hostilities lapsed without renewal.

Despite claiming to have opened a direct backchannel with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Trump said he’s in no rush to strike a deal, even as he threatened military action against US ally Oman if it interferes with reopening the blockaded Strait of Hormuz a threat that lands as Iran and Oman work on a joint arrangement to keep the waterway open to commercial shipping.

Story continues below this ad Amid the rising tensions, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pressed Trump in a phone call on Tuesday to pursue diplomacy, offering Ankara’s support for peace efforts, according to the Turkish presidency. The call came hours after a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran would shift to a “fully offensive” military posture, with talks on a permanent end to the war having stalled and Washington ruling out extending the ceasefire. Trump demands Iran “surrender,” claims backchannel talks with Revolutionary Guard.

US-Iran memorandum of understanding expires without renewal.

Trump threatens to bomb Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute.

Erdogan urges Trump to pursue talks, offers Turkey’s support.

Iran signals shift to “fully offensive” posture as talks stall. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk for live coverage of the day’s top world news. Live Updates

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