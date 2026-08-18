World News Live Updates: Trump calls on Iran to surrender; IRGC threatens with ‘maximum deterrence’

US President Trump has called on Iran to surrender in the five-month US-Israel conflict, telling Fox News on Monday that Tehran should raise the “white flag,” just as the US-Iran memorandum of understanding meant to de-escalate hostilities lapsed without renewal.
Despite claiming to have opened a direct backchannel with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Trump said he’s in no rush to strike a deal, even as he threatened military action against US ally Oman if it interferes with reopening the blockaded Strait of Hormuz a threat that lands as Iran and Oman work on a joint arrangement to keep the waterway open to commercial shipping.
Amid the rising tensions, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pressed Trump in a phone call on Tuesday to pursue diplomacy, offering Ankara’s support for peace efforts, according to the Turkish presidency. The call came hours after a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran would shift to a “fully offensive” military posture, with talks on a permanent end to the war having stalled and Washington ruling out extending the ceasefire.
- Trump demands Iran “surrender,” claims backchannel talks with Revolutionary Guard.
- US-Iran memorandum of understanding expires without renewal.
- Trump threatens to bomb Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute.
- Erdogan urges Trump to pursue talks, offers Turkey’s support.
- Iran signals shift to “fully offensive” posture as talks stall.
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