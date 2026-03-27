Trump calls ‘NATO a paper tiger, did nothing for us in Iran war’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the US’s NATO allies have done “absolutely nothing” to help with the situation in Iran. In a Truth Social post, he said, “The USA needs nothing from NATO, but ‘never forget’ this very important point in time.”

While addressing the first Cabinet meeting since the war broke out, Trump on Thursday reiterated that the war is a test for NATO. He asserted that the NATO allies had little contribution while the US bore the burden of the combat.

‘I knew NATO is nothing but a paper tiger’

Calling NATO “nothing but a paper tiger”, Trump said, “One thing we’re very disappointed about, I’ll say it publicly, we’re very disappointed with NATO, because NATO’s done absolutely nothing. And I’ve always said 25 years ago, I mean, I was somebody that wasn’t a politician. But I was always involved in politics, and I understood politics. I said 25 years ago that NATO’s a paper tiger, but more importantly, that we’ll come to their rescue, but they will never come to ours. And I want you to remember that we said this. They didn’t come to our rescue.”