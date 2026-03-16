Trump calls Iran’s leadership ‘violent’, ‘vicious’ as reports suggest Tehran taking steps to prevent anti-establishment protests

US President Donald Trump on Sunday described Iran’s leadership as “violent” and “vicious” while claiming significant military gains against Tehran as reports suggested that authorities were tightening security measures to prevent potential anti-government protests.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said US military operations in Iran had produced “very strong results” and asserted that Iranian forces had been severely weakened. “We had some very good results today in Iran, very strong results militarily,” Trump said, adding that US strikes had targeted key components of Iran’s military. “As far as I am concerned, we have essentially defeated Iran. They may have a little bit of fight back left, but not much.”

He went on to allege that Iran’s leadership id violent and vicious. “They put out a notice telling that protesters will be shot. I can fully understand why people are not protesting,” he said.

Trump also termed visuals purportedly of people gathering in support of Khamenei as “fake” and “AI-generated”. “Iran showed around 250,000 people at a square supporting Khamenei, it was totally AI-generated. It never took place; the rally was fake,” he said.

Trump claimed the strikes had taken out much of Iran’s air force, navy and air defence systems. He also said US forces had attacked Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf, while leaving one section connected to oil pipelines intact.

The US President also indicated that Washington was discussing with other countries the possibility of securing the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital shipping route through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes. Trump said the United States itself imports relatively little oil through the strait but suggested other major economies depend heavily on it.

VIDEO | Onboard Air Force One: US President Donald Trump says, “We had some very good results today in Iran, very strong results militarily. We are talking to countries about policing the Strait of Hormuz because they are the ones that rely on it for oil. The US gets very little… pic.twitter.com/yS7PDzPDiO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2026

“We are talking to countries about policing the Strait of Hormuz because they are the ones that rely on it for oil,” Trump said, adding that China, among others, depends heavily on energy shipments passing through the route.

Trump’s remarks come amid signs of heightened security inside Iran. According to a BBC Persian report, residents in Tehran say authorities have set up new security checkpoints across parts of the capital, where people are being stopped and searched.

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Residents told BBC Persian that internet access has been restricted and warning text messages have been sent to citizens cautioning against anti-establishment protests. The communications restrictions, according to the report, make it more difficult for people to organise demonstrations or coordinate with others.

The stepped-up security presence suggests Iranian authorities may be attempting to pre-empt unrest as tensions escalate in the region. Meanwhile, the broader conflict has intensified across the Middle East, with the United States and its allies carrying out strikes against Iranian targets while Tehran and allied groups continue retaliatory attacks.