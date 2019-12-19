Trump called Boeing CEO about potential shutdown of 737 Max

A Boeing 737 Max airplane at the Renton Municipal Airport near Boeing’s factory in Renton, Wash., July 21, 2019. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times) A Boeing 737 Max airplane at the Renton Municipal Airport near Boeing’s factory in Renton, Wash., July 21, 2019. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)

Written by Natalie Kitroeff and David Gelles

President Donald Trump called Boeing’s chief executive Sunday to discuss the company’s plans to halt production of the 737 Max, according to three people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk about a private call.

Trump told the executive, Dennis Muilenburg, that he had heard that Boeing was planning to permanently shut down the Max production line, according to two of the people. Muilenburg assured the president that any pause in production would be temporary and that there would be no layoffs as a result of the move, they said.

A day later, Boeing announced it was temporarily halting production of the 737 Max, which has been grounded for nine months after two crashes that killed 346 people.

On the call, which lasted five to 10 minutes, Trump expressed concern about the health of the company more broadly and asked whether Muilenburg was doing OK, the two people said.

Trump also asked about the status of the fix for software that Boeing developed for the Max and which was found to have played a role in both crashes. Muilenburg said that the company had a fix ready but that U.S. and international regulators still had to test it and approve it.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision to temporarily shut down the Max factory in Renton, Washington, has sent ripples across the economy and the aviation industry, and underscored just how deeply the Max crisis has rattled one of America’s most influential companies.

Until weeks ago, Boeing had been saying that it believed regulators would issue an order allowing the plane to return to service this year. But last week, Stephen Dickson, the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said that the Max would not fly until 2020.

Over the weekend, Boeing’s board gathered in Chicago for a scheduled meeting and, with company executives, deliberated either further reducing production of the Max or temporarily shutting the factory down. The company decided to halt production of the plane, a drastic move that signals just how uncertain the return of the plane remains.

On Tuesday, Southwest Airlines, the biggest Max customer, said it would further postpone Max flights until April. Suppliers around the world are bracing for a prolonged disruption as a result of the shutdown.

Boeing began work on the new model of its 737 under pressure in 2011 as the company sought to fend off competition from its European rival, Airbus. But after the two crashes, prosecutors, regulators and two congressional committees are investigating whether Boeing overlooked safety risks and played down the need for pilot training in its effort to design, produce and certify the plane as quickly as possible.

As the public face of the company, Muilenburg has been under intense pressure over the last year from lawmakers, Boeing board members and the families of the crash victims.

In October, the board stripped Muilenburg of his title as its chairman but allowed him to continue as chief executive. At hearings later that month, he faced aggressive questioning from lawmakers and calls for his resignation from relatives of the victims.

The call Sunday was not his first conversation with the president.

Before the Max was grounded, Muilenburg and Trump met at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and discussed plans to build new Air Force One planes. Trump joined Muilenburg for a tour of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner factory in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Then, two days after the second accident, in Ethiopia on March 10, Muilenburg called Trump and insisted the Max was safe. The United States grounded the plane the next day, however, after most other regulators around the world had already done so.

Trump has made the promise of a revival for America’s manufacturers a tenet of his presidency. During the 2016 campaign, he vowed to bring back industrial jobs, helping him carry states like Michigan that had voted for Barack Obama in 2012.

And he has followed the Max crisis closely. “If I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name,” he wrote on Twitter in April. “No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App