Trump cabinet members invited to election party at Trump hotel

US President Donald Trump campaign flags at a roadside vendor's stand ahead of the 2020 Presidential election in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg)

Some members of Donald Trump’s cabinet will gather at his Washington hotel on Tuesday night to watch election results, people familiar with the plans said, as the president hopes for a second poll-defying victory.

The viewing party is being arranged by the campaign and comes after Trump grappled with plans for the evening. The president has signaled that local restrictions in Washington have stymied his hopes of hosting a headline event at his hotel, just blocks from the White House.

Under the latest plans, some senior figures in the administration will join Trump at the White House Tuesday evening, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the people said. Others will be at the hotel.

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House declined to comment.

Trump was asked by reporters on Saturday about his plans, and said: “I’ll be perhaps between the White House and the hotel.”

A day earlier, he said “certain rules and regulations” might make it difficult to use the hotel for an event. District of Columbia police announced their plans last week to cordon off dozens of downtown blocks including around the hotel starting early Nov. 3 in anticipation of election-related demonstrations.

“I think it’s crazy,” Trump told reporters Friday. “Washington, D.C., is shut down. Can you imagine?”

