Trump bought Nvidia shares before he lifted curbs on China exports: Report

In days before changing the rule, Trump’s public financial disclosures revealed that he bought between $1 million and $5 million worth of Nvidia stock.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNov 14, 2026 01:03 PM IST
Trump Jensen NVIDIAUS President Donald Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump bought Nvidia stocks worth million of dollars before he made a decision on the China policy that would benefit the chipmaker, an analysis by DeKleptocracy has found.

The transaction benefited the US President, who bought $1,000,001 to $5,000,000 of Nvidia stocks a day before the rule change.

The chain of events unfolded in May 2025, when Trump administration revoked Biden-era “diffusion rule” which restricted American chipmakers from selling their most advanced technology to certain countries, including China.

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The rule, which limited Nvidia’s ability to sell chips to China, was meant to strengthen US own chip industry and protect US from national security threat, including from Beijing in race to develop superior AI.

ALSO READ | Jensen Huang-Alice Huang affair: How the Nvidia scandal became a US security concern

However, in the days before changing the rule, Trump’s public financial disclosures revealed that he bought between $1 million and $5 million worth of Nvidia stock.

Trump has close relationship with Jensen Huang, one of the most powerful tech leaders in the US, now in the middle of a controversy over affair with alleged Chinese spy.

Apart from Nvidia, he also bought shares in other tech giants, including Apple, Meta and Microsoft.

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How Trump benefited from Nvidia stocks

In May 2025, Trump announced revoking the previous administration’s chip rule. The records from the same month showed that he made Nvidia purchase of $1,000,001–$5 million.

The Biden-era rule prevented Nvidia from selling its chips to China, one of the largest markets, accounting for about a quarter of company’s sales in the last decade.

ALSO READ | Jensen Huang had a ‘third affair’; this one with another Nvidia employee: Report

As Trump announced revoking the rule, Nvidia’s shares rose in value. In the same year, Trump reported 53 Nvidia investments and 2,100 trades in 68 AI-related companies that year.

Trump similarly benefited from stock trading in AI companies the same year. In October 2025, Trump threatened China with tariffs. However, the day before, he sold stakes in 15 AI companies across 121 trades, according to DeKleptocracy.

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In December too, when he changed US administration’s policy vis à vis chip exports to China, he made 19 AI-related trades on December 9, including between $5,000,001 and $25,000,000 of NVIDIA.

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