Trump bought Nvidia shares before he lifted curbs on China exports: Report

US President Donald Trump bought Nvidia stocks worth million of dollars before he made a decision on the China policy that would benefit the chipmaker, an analysis by DeKleptocracy has found.

The transaction benefited the US President, who bought $1,000,001 to $5,000,000 of Nvidia stocks a day before the rule change.

The chain of events unfolded in May 2025, when Trump administration revoked Biden-era “diffusion rule” which restricted American chipmakers from selling their most advanced technology to certain countries, including China.

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The rule, which limited Nvidia’s ability to sell chips to China, was meant to strengthen US own chip industry and protect US from national security threat, including from Beijing in race to develop superior AI.