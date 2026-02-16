Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ secures $5bn for Gaza, members to contribute personnel and police

The US President said that the members will commit thousands of personnel to international stabilisation and police forces for the besieged Palestinian enclave. (file photo)

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, announced that the members of his newly created Board of Peace pledged $5 billion towards rebuilding war-torn Gaza.

He said that the pledges will formally be announced on Thursday at the board’s first meeting in Washington.

“The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential International Body in History, and it is my honour to serve as its Chairman,” Trump said in a social media posting announcing the pledges.

The US President also said that the members will commit thousands of personnel to international stabilisation and police forces for the besieged Palestinian enclave.