Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ secures $5bn for Gaza, members to contribute personnel and police

Trump unveiled his ‘Board of Peace’, a collective of countries from around the world to oversee the transition and reconstruction of Gaza, last month during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

2 min readUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 12:18 PM IST
The US President said that the members will commit thousands of personnel to international stabilisation and police forces for the besieged Palestinian enclave.
US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, announced that the members of his newly created Board of Peace pledged $5 billion towards rebuilding war-torn Gaza.

He said that the pledges will formally be announced on Thursday at the board’s first meeting in Washington.

“The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential International Body in History, and it is my honour to serve as its Chairman,” Trump said in a social media posting announcing the pledges.

The US President also said that the members will commit thousands of personnel to international stabilisation and police forces for the besieged Palestinian enclave.

He did not share details on the members that would contribute to the reconstructions or the ones that committed personnel for the stabilisation force. However, the Indonesian military, on Sunday, said that 8,000 of its troops are expected to be ready by the end of June for a potential deployment to Gaza.

Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

The ‘Board of Peace’ is a collective of countries from around the world to oversee the transition and reconstruction of Gaza. Trump announced the plan last month during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He suggested that the board would “end decades of suffering” and “forge a beautiful, everlasting and glorious peace” not just in the Middle East, but globally.

“I think we can spread out to other things as we succeed with Gaza, we’re going to be very successful in Gaza,” he said, adding, “We can do numerous other things. Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do.”

Countries that joined ‘Board of Peace’

  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Qatar
  • Bahrain
  • Jordan
  • Egypt
  • Morocco
  • Hungary
  • Albania
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Kosovo
  • Turkey
  • Pakistan
  • Indonesia
  • Vietnam
  • Kazakhstan
  • Uzbekistan
  • Mongolia
  • Armenia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Argentina
  • Paraguay
  • United States

Countries that declined to join ‘Board of Peace’

  • France
  • Germany
  • Norway
  • Sweden
  • Denmark
  • Slovenia
  • Italy

