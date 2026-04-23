Trump approval sinks to record lows: Why 70% of Americans say US is on ‘wrong track’ ahead of 2026 Midterms

Approval of Donald Trump’s handling of the economy has dropped to 30 per cent, down from 38 per cent in March. (Photo: X/Donald Trump)

A series of recent national polls conducted by Reuters-Ipsos, AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, and Strength in Numbers-Verasight indicate a decline in public approval of Donald Trump’s handling of key issues, including the economy, immigration, and the ongoing conflict with Iran. This comes at a time when the 2026 US midterm elections are just six months away.

Across the three surveys, Trump’s overall approval ratings are clustered in the mid-30s, with Reuters-Ipsos placing it at 36 per cent, Strength in Numbers-Verasight at 35 per cent, and AP-NORC at 33 per cent, marking some of the lowest levels of his current term.

According to the AP-NORC poll released earlier this week, economic sentiment remains largely negative. Around 70 per cent of respondents described the US economy as poor, while 72 per cent said the country is headed in the wrong direction, a figure unchanged since February.