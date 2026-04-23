Trump approval sinks to record lows: Why 70% of Americans say US is on ‘wrong track’ ahead of 2026 Midterms

A series of recent national polls conducted by Reuters-Ipsos, AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, and Strength in Numbers-Verasight indicate a decline in public approval of Donald Trump’s handling of key issues, including the economy, immigration, and the ongoing conflict with Iran. This comes at a time when the 2026 US midterm elections are just six months away.
Across the three surveys, Trump’s overall approval ratings are clustered in the mid-30s, with Reuters-Ipsos placing it at 36 per cent, Strength in Numbers-Verasight at 35 per cent, and AP-NORC at 33 per cent, marking some of the lowest levels of his current term.
According to the AP-NORC poll released earlier this week, economic sentiment remains largely negative. Around 70 per cent of respondents described the US economy as poor, while 72 per cent said the country is headed in the wrong direction, a figure unchanged since February.
Approval of Trump’s handling of the economy has dropped to 30 per cent, down from 38 per cent in March. On cost-of-living issues, approval stands even lower, with only 23 per cent expressing support and 76 per cent disapproving.
Separate polling by NBC News found similar trends, with just one-third of Americans believing the country is on the right track and two-thirds saying it is not. The economy remains the most important issue for voters, cited by 29 per cent of respondents, followed by threats to democracy (24 per cent), healthcare (12 per cent), and crime and safety (10 per cent).
The Reuters-Ipsos poll published midweek highlighted divisions over Trump’s immigration policies, particularly his deportation approach. The survey found that 52 per cent of Americans said they would be less likely to support a candidate who backs Trump’s deportation policies, compared to 42 per cent who said they would be more likely.
Among independent voters, opposition appears more pronounced, with 57 per cent preferring candidates who oppose the administration’s deportation stance, versus 32 per cent who support it.
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Support for Trump’s immigration policies has declined over time. While approximately 50 per cent approved of his approach shortly after his January 2025 inauguration, that figure has now fallen to 40 per cent, according to Reuters. The administration has also scaled back immigrant detention efforts following clashes earlier this year between enforcement agents and protesters in Minneapolis that resulted in two deaths.
Iran conflict draws broad disapproval
Public opinion on Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict is also largely negative. NBC News polling shows that 67 per cent of Americans disapprove of his approach, with only one-third expressing approval.
The divide is particularly sharp along party lines. Nearly all Democrats and 82 per cent of independents disapprove of Trump’s handling of the situation, while 74 per cent of Republicans approve.
Additionally, 61 per cent of respondents said the United States should not pursue further military action in Iran, indicating broader reluctance toward escalation.
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Republican base support remains strong
Despite the overall decline in approval ratings, Trump continues to retain strong backing among Republican voters. The NBC poll found that 83 per cent of Republicans approve of his performance, though this marks a slight drop of four percentage points from earlier in the year.
Approval of his handling of the economy among Republicans also declined modestly, from 58 per cent to 52 per cent.
The polling data underscores potential challenges for Republican candidates seeking to defend narrow majorities in Congress during the upcoming midterm elections. While Trump maintains firm support within his party, broader voter sentiment on economic conditions, immigration, and foreign policy may shape the electoral landscape in November.
On election-related issues, the polls indicate relatively stronger public backing for stricter voter identification measures. Around 75 per cent of Americans support requiring government-issued photo ID to vote, while 61 per cent favour, including proof of citizenship, as part of voter documentation requirements.
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