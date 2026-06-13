Trump says US military strike killed leader of Tren de Aragua gang with help from Venezuela

Guerrero Flores was charged in a New York federal court with racketeering conspiracy and other crimes.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJun 13, 2026 07:55 AM IST First published on: Jun 13, 2026 at 07:55 AM IST
Venezuela USUS conducted a strike that killed the leader of Tren de Aragua, in Venezuela. (Screengrab/X/@WhiteHouse)

US President Donald Trump said Friday that a “swift and lethal kinetic” US strike has killed Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, whom he called “the infamous leader” of the Tren de Aragua gang. Tren de Aragua has been labelled by the United States as a terrorist organisation.

Guerrero Flores was charged in a New York federal court with racketeering conspiracy and other crimes, including lending support to terrorists in crimes that stretched more than a decade, authorities announced in December.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Express Global Desk

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