Trump says US military strike killed leader of Tren de Aragua gang with help from Venezuela

US conducted a strike that killed the leader of Tren de Aragua, in Venezuela. (Screengrab/X/@WhiteHouse)

US President Donald Trump said Friday that a “swift and lethal kinetic” US strike has killed Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, whom he called “the infamous leader” of the Tren de Aragua gang. Tren de Aragua has been labelled by the United States as a terrorist organisation.

“At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth.” – President DONALD J. TRUMP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3R5IPxhPXX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2026

Guerrero Flores was charged in a New York federal court with racketeering conspiracy and other crimes, including lending support to terrorists in crimes that stretched more than a decade, authorities announced in December.

This is a developing story and will be updated