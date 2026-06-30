‘No negotiation at any level’: Iran rejects Trump’s claim of talks in Doha

Trump and Iran issue conflicting statements about new talks.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 30, 2026 06:08 AM IST First published on: Jun 30, 2026 at 05:50 AM IST
Iran US IsraelIran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right). (File Photo/AP)

US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that talks with Iran would take place in Doha, saying Tehran had requested the meeting and that it would focus on stripping Iran of its nuclear capabilities.

“There’ll be a meeting on that tomorrow in Doha,” Trump told reporters in Washington, describing the proposed discussions as part of efforts toward the denuclearisation of Iran.

“We don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon and they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. They’ve agreed to that in all fairness,” he added.

A day earlier, Trump had announced the talks on Truth Social, writing: “IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!” He did not identify the participants.

The United States planned to send presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to lead its delegation.

US Iran War
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

‘No negotiations at any level’

However, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei rejected those claims during a press briefing said no negotiations with Washington were planned and that there would be no discussions between the two sides at any level in the coming days.

Story continues below this ad

“There will be no negotiation meeting with the American side at any level in the coming days,” Baghaei said.

Despite the public denial, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that a meeting in Doha was nonetheless expected to proceed. Unlike earlier technical discussions held in Switzerland, the talks would reportedly focus on reducing tensions and ensuring stability in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.

Another official said American and Iranian technical teams were expected to hold separate meetings with Qatari and Pakistani mediators on Wednesday.

‘If the American side adheres to the agreement’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took a more measured position, saying Tehran remained committed to the memorandum of understanding with Washington but making clear that commitment was conditional.

Story continues below this ad

“Mutual understanding is a two-way street,” Pezeshkian wrote on X. “If the American side adheres to the agreement, we will also fulfill our commitments.”

Without naming Trump directly, he appeared to take direct aim at what he called inflammatory rhetoric from Washington.

“Our approach to unreasonable saber-rattling and baseless threats is to rely on rationality and human dignity in decision-making, while defending decisively and fearlessly when action is required,” Pezeshkian said.

Most Read
1In a first, Japan to run overnight Shinkansen bullet train on Tokyo-Osaka route
2US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump announces Qatar meeting; Iran denies any meeting is scheduled
3Former Alaska mayor charged with sexually abusing teenage girls. He was once ‘parent of the year’
4France sees 1,000 excess deaths as Europe’s record heatwave turns deadlier
536 killed, over 100 injured in Pakistani strikes, says Afghanistan
6Germany shooting: 5 killed, several injured at youth care facility; 2 suspects arrested

The diplomatic contradictions played out against an increasingly volatile backdrop. Weekend missile and drone exchanges between the two sides tested an interim ceasefire designed to end a four-month conflict.

Also read US, Iran ‘stand down’ on strikes; talks resume in Doha tomorrow

Washington accused Iran of striking at least two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and carried out attacks on Iranian military facilities over the weekend. Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at US military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday.

Story continues below this ad

The ceasefire forms part of a broader memorandum of understanding giving both countries time to negotiate issues ranging from Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief to regional security arrangements. With the Doha talks shrouded in conflicting claims from both sides, the durability of that agreement remained deeply uncertain.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments