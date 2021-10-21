scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 21, 2021
MUST READ

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its 'TRUTH Social' app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

By: AP |
October 21, 2021 7:28:48 am
Donald Trump, White House, Trump abused presidency, Transfer of power, US news, world newsFormer US President Donald Trump. (New York Times)

Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’s launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “TRUTH Social“ app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,“ he said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a release, the new venture announced it had been created through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. and said it seeks to become a publicly listed company.

Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook. An earlier effort to launch a blog on his existing website was abandoned after the page drew dismal views.

In addition to the app, which is expected to soft-launch next month, with a nationwide rollout early next year, the company says it is planning a video-on-demand service that will feature entertainment programming, news and podcasts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 21: Latest News

Advertisement