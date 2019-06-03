Trump announces departure of White House economic adviser

Toggle Menu
"Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly. His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S.," Trump said in a Twitter post on Sunday night as he flew to Europe for a series of state visits.

Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington. (Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett will “shortly” leave his post, but did not provide a reason for the latest high-level departure from the administration.

Trump thanked Hassett for his work, and called him a “true friend” in the Twitter post on Sunday.

