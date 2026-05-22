Why Trump just ordered 5,000 more US troops to Poland despite vowing a massive European military drawdown

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that the United States would send an additional 5,000 troops to Poland, adding to uncertainty over Washington’s military posture in Europe after weeks of mixed signals from the administration on troop reductions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump linked the decision to the recent election victory of Polish President-elect Karol Nawrocki, whom he had publicly endorsed. “Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, whom I was proud to endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland,” Trump wrote.

Pentagon’s earlier drawdown plan had rattled allies

The announcement appeared to contradict recent statements from the administration and the Pentagon indicating that Washington planned to reduce its troop presence in Europe by around 5,000 personnel. US officials had earlier confirmed that nearly 4,000 soldiers from the Army’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division would no longer deploy to Poland as part of a broader reassessment of American military commitments in Europe.

Trump and the Pentagon had also signalled plans to scale down troop levels in Germany. The proposed reductions came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticised Washington’s handling of the Iran conflict and said the US was being “humiliated” by Tehran’s leadership.

Earlier this month, Trump told reporters that the cuts would go “a lot further than 5,000”. Alongside the halted Poland deployment, the Pentagon had also paused the deployment of US personnel trained to operate long-range missile systems in Germany.

Bipartisan criticism over shifting military signals

The shifting policy has unsettled NATO allies already concerned about the Trump administration’s repeated calls for European nations to shoulder more of the alliance’s defence burden. Lawmakers from both parties in Washington criticised the planned reductions, warning they could send the wrong message to Vladimir Putin amid the continuing war in Ukraine.

Republican Congressman Don Bacon said Polish officials had been “blindsided” by the earlier decision to halt deployments. Calling the move “reprehensible”, he said it was “an embarrassment to our country what we just did to Poland”.

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Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said earlier this week that the suspension of deployments to Poland was only a “temporary delay” tied to a restructuring that would reduce the number of US brigade combat teams stationed in Europe from four to three. However, it remains unclear whether the new troops announced by Trump would replace the cancelled deployment, add to the existing presence, or simply shift forces from elsewhere in Europe.

NATO allies seek clarity on US commitment

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk welcomed what he described as Washington’s assurance that Poland would be “treated as it deserves”. At the same time, senior NATO and US military officials continued to indicate publicly that troop numbers in Europe were still expected to decline overall.

The latest announcement came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio travelled to Sweden for meetings with NATO allies, many of whom have expressed concern over the administration’s shifting signals on European security commitments.

Ian Kelly, a former US ambassador to Georgia who now teaches international relations at Northwestern University, said the policy swings reflected a lack of strategic clarity in Washington. “These are not well thought out decisions,” Kelly said. “These are impulsive decisions based on Trump’s whims or what his advisors think are Trump’s whims.”