America250: Trump says communism poses greater threat than World War II and 9/11

US President Donald Trump used America’s 250th anniversary celebrations to warn that communism poses a greater threat to the country than World War II or 9/11, while insisting the US was entering a new “golden age”.

Trump opened at just after 8:30 a.m. IST by casting the United States as unmatched in history, calling it the most accomplished and exceptional nation ever to exist.

President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2026, near Keystone, SD. (Photo: AP)

He also pointed to American military strength as central to that standing, part of a broader argument that the country’s power underpins its global position.

Trump on Iran

Trump briefly addressed the conflict with Iran near the end of his remarks, suggesting Tehran is eager to reach a peace settlement. He referenced a pause given to Iran tied to a funeral for a senior Iranian general, framing the gesture as a show of goodwill from Washington.

Referring to the recent US-Iran ceasefire negotiations, Trump claimed Tehran was eager to reach an agreement, saying he had “given Iran a week off” during funeral ceremonies.

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‘The enemy of the constitution‘

A significant portion of the speech was devoted to what Trump described as a resurgence of communist ideology in the US, a label he has increasingly applied to Democratic candidates ahead of the 2026 midterms.

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He compared the threat to the September 11 attacks and called it fundamentally opposed to the Constitution and the values of the Declaration of Independence. Trump vowed Americans would defeat the ideology quickly, while telling supporters not to let it consume too much of their attention.

‘We will not lose an election for 100 years‘

Trump tied the anniversary to this November’s elections, arguing Republicans could only lose the 2026 midterms through their own failure to act, specifically by not eliminating the Senate filibuster and not passing the SAVE America Act, a broader election overhaul bill that drew loud applause from the crowd.

Colored smoke is lit behind the Cinquantenaire Arch to celebrate during the America 250 event in Brussels. (Photo: AP)

He claimed that if both moves were made, Republicans could secure a century of electoral dominance.

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‘Give our country its identity back‘

Trump also focused on American culture and identity, arguing that 250 years of liberty stem not from founding documents alone but from the character of its citizens. He said passing that character to future generations is a core patriotic duty.

Also read Why the US is marking 250 years in 2026 — and why it matters globally

He argued there has been a deliberate effort in recent years to erode that identity and disconnect Americans from their history, making it harder to define what it means to be American.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum speaks before President Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. (Photo: AP)

Trump pledged to restore that identity, emphasising that a love of freedom is central to it, while adding that immigrants are welcome as long as they embrace what the country has built.

Heat disrupts July 4 celebrations

The Mount Rushmore address kicked off a weekend of festivities tied to the nation’s 250th birthday, but extreme heat forced changes elsewhere. Philadelphia cancelled its Fourth of July parade, and organisers in Washington, DC, temporarily closed the Great American State Fair on the National Mall for much of the afternoon due to dangerous temperatures.

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President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2026, near Keystone, SD. (Photo: AP)

The speech, delivered the night before Saturday’s official 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, blended patriotic themes with pointed political messaging aimed at the upcoming midterm elections a mix that has become a hallmark of Trump’s public appearances this year.

Why it matters

Trump’s speech sets the tone for the Republican campaign ahead of the 2026 midterm elections while showing how America’s 250th anniversary is increasingly becoming a political battleground rather than a purely national celebration.