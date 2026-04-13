Trump shares AI image depicting himself as Jesus after ‘weak on crime’ swipe at Pope Leo

The post comes amid an escalating war of words with Pope Leo XIV, whom Trump described as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” in a separate, lengthy message.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 10:28 AM IST
US President Donald Trump posted this AI generated Image of himself depicting as Jesus. (Donald J Trump/ Truth Social)President Trump has sparked a fresh backlash after sharing an AI-generated "miracle" image and labeling Pope Leo XIV "weak on crime" following the Pontiff's public calls for global peace and military restraint. (Photo: Truth Social)
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US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself in a Christ-like form, appearing to “heal” the sick, on his platform Truth Social.

The post comes amid an escalating war of words with Pope Leo XIV, whom Trump described as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” in a separate, lengthy message.

The exchange follows recent tensions between the two over immigration and the ongoing Iran conflict, with the Pope urging restraint and peace in public remarks.In his post, Trump accused the pontiff of aligning with the “Radical Left” and criticised his positions on nuclear policy and US interventions, including Venezuela. He also questioned the circumstances of the Pope’s elevation, claiming it was politically motivated and linked to his own presidency.

“If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican,” Trump wrote, adding that the Pope “became Pope just because he is American.”

He also took a personal swipe, saying he preferred the Pope’s brother, whom he described as supportive of his “MAGA” movement.

The Vatican has not officially responded to the latest remarks.

The exchange marks a rare and direct public confrontation between a sitting US president and the papacy, highlighting deep divisions over war, migration, and the role of religion in politics.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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