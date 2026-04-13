Trump shares AI image depicting himself as Jesus after ‘weak on crime’ swipe at Pope Leo

President Trump has sparked a fresh backlash after sharing an AI-generated "miracle" image and labeling Pope Leo XIV "weak on crime" following the Pontiff's public calls for global peace and military restraint. (Photo: Truth Social)

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself in a Christ-like form, appearing to “heal” the sick, on his platform Truth Social.

The post comes amid an escalating war of words with Pope Leo XIV, whom Trump described as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” in a separate, lengthy message.

The exchange follows recent tensions between the two over immigration and the ongoing Iran conflict, with the Pope urging restraint and peace in public remarks.In his post, Trump accused the pontiff of aligning with the “Radical Left” and criticised his positions on nuclear policy and US interventions, including Venezuela. He also questioned the circumstances of the Pope’s elevation, claiming it was politically motivated and linked to his own presidency.