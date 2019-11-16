Trump again asks Supreme Court to block release of his financial records

Written by Adam Liptak

Advertising

President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Friday to shield his financial records from disclosure to investigators for the second time in two days. His latest request was an emergency application that asked the court temporarily to block the release of records held by his accounting firm to a House committee while the justices consider whether to hear his appeal in the case.

That stay application followed a petition Thursday in a separate case in which prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking eight years of Trump’s business and personal tax returns. The prosecutors in that case had agreed not to seek immediate release of the records in exchange for a prompt request for Supreme Court review.

There is no such agreement in the case arising from the House subpoena. If the justices do not grant a stay, the accounting firm, Mazars USA, has indicated that it will comply with the subpoena. If the justices do grant a stay, they may act on the requests for review in the two cases at the same time.

Advertising

If the Supreme Court does not act by Wednesday, the stay application said, the requested information will be disclosed, and the court will be left with nothing to review.

The new case started after the House Oversight and Reform Committee learned that Trump’s ethics disclosure forms did not list a debt for hush-money payments made in the run-up to the 2016 election. Trump and his company reimbursed the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump. The president has denied the relationship.

Cohen also told the committee that Trump had inflated and deflated descriptions of his assets on financial statements to obtain loans and reduce his taxes.

Trump’s lawyers went to court to try to block the subpoena. They argued the committee was powerless to obtain his records because it had no legislative need for them.

In October, a divided three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit refused to block the subpoena.

On Wednesday, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit refused to rehear the panel’s ruling.

The committee’s case may have been strengthened in the interim by the House’s vote to conduct a formal impeachment inquiry, as congressional authority to seek information in that context is quite broad.