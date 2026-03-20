Trump administration sues Harvard over treatment of Jewish and Israeli students, seeks billions of dollars

Friday's lawsuit came less than two ⁠months ‌after Trump said his administration was ​seeking $1 billion from Harvard ‌to settle probes into school policies.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew YorkUpdated: Mar 20, 2026 08:44 PM IST
The U.S. government sued Harvard University on Friday over the Ivy ⁠League ​school's alleged failure to protect Jewish ​and ​Israeli studentsThe ⁠lawsuit ⁠says Harvard remains deliberately ⁠indifferent ‌to hostility ​on its ‌campus, and has ‌intentionally ​refused ​to enforce ​its campus rules when ​victims are ⁠Jews or Israelis (Reuters/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump’s administration sued Harvard University on Friday over the Ivy League school’s alleged failure to protect Jewish and Israeli students, and is seeking to ⁠recover ​billions of dollars of taxpayer money.

In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, the US Department of Justice said Harvard remains ​deliberately indifferent to ​hostility on its campus ⁠and has intentionally refused to enforce its campus rules when victims ‌are Jews or Israelis.

“This sent the clear message to Harvard’s Jewish and Israeli community that the indifference was not an accident; they were being intentionally excluded and effectively denied equal access to educational opportunities,” ⁠the complaint ⁠said.

Harvard had no immediate comment. Friday’s lawsuit came less than two ⁠months ‌after Trump said his administration was ​seeking $1 billion from Harvard ‌to settle probes into school policies, after a published report said Trump had ‌dropped his demand ​for ​a $200 million ​payment. It also follows a February 13 lawsuit where the ​government accused Harvard of failing to ⁠comply with a federal investigation, and sought documents to determine whether the university illegally considered race ‌in ⁠its admissions process.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 20: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments