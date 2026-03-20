Trump administration sues Harvard over treatment of Jewish and Israeli students, seeks billions of dollars

The ⁠lawsuit ⁠says Harvard remains deliberately ⁠indifferent ‌to hostility ​on its ‌campus, and has ‌intentionally ​refused ​to enforce ​its campus rules when ​victims are ⁠Jews or Israelis (Reuters/File)

US President Donald Trump’s administration sued Harvard University on Friday over the Ivy League school’s alleged failure to protect Jewish and Israeli students, and is seeking to ⁠recover ​billions of dollars of taxpayer money.

In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, the US Department of Justice said Harvard remains ​deliberately indifferent to ​hostility on its campus ⁠and has intentionally refused to enforce its campus rules when victims ‌are Jews or Israelis.

“This sent the clear message to Harvard’s Jewish and Israeli community that the indifference was not an accident; they were being intentionally excluded and effectively denied equal access to educational opportunities,” ⁠the complaint ⁠said.