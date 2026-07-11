Why Trump administration subpoenaed New York Times reporters over Air Force One security report

The Trump administration has issued subpoenas to multiple New York Times journalists, seeking to compel them to testify before a federal grand jury after the newspaper published reports raising questions about the security of President Donald Trump’s new Qatari-gifted Air Force One, the newspaper reported.

The move marks the latest confrontation between the Trump administration and the American press, with the subpoenas reportedly targeting journalists who wrote stories citing anonymous sources about potential security vulnerabilities on the aircraft. The New York Times said federal agents delivered some of the subpoenas directly to reporters’ homes on Friday.

The report could not be independently verified, and the White House and the US Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment, news agency Associated Press reported.

Why were the reporters subpoenaed?

NYT reported that the subpoenas relate to two reports published this week examining security concerns surrounding Trump’s new Air Force One, a Boeing aircraft gifted by Qatar that entered service only last week.

The first report said the US Secret Service had urged Trump to stop using the aircraft temporarily because of concerns over escalating tensions with Iran. The second report said the plane lacked some of the advanced defensive systems installed on the older Air Force One fleet, including certain anti-missile capabilities. Both reports cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

People take photos in front of Air Force One, parked at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 20, 2019. (REUTERS) People take photos in front of Air Force One, parked at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 20, 2019. (REUTERS)

The subpoenas seek to compel reporters to appear before a federal grand jury in Manhattan on Wednesday, suggesting investigators are trying to identify the sources behind the stories.

The journalists named by the newspaper include Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager and Eric Schmitt.

Story continues below this ad

What prompted the reports?

The controversy began after Trump flew the new Air Force One to the NATO summit in Turkey earlier this week.

However, when he departed for Mildenhall Air Base in England, Trump unexpectedly switched back to one of the older presidential aircraft. Both planes flew to Britain, where the president boarded the newer aircraft again for the return journey to Washington.

The unusual aircraft swap came just as the fragile US-Iran ceasefire collapsed, with Washington launching fresh airstrikes on Iran and Tehran responding with attacks targeting Gulf states.

Story continues below this ad

The timing fuelled speculation that the newly retrofitted aircraft—reportedly upgraded at a cost of about $400 million—might not yet have all the defensive systems required for presidential travel during a military crisis.



What has Trump said?

Trump has repeatedly dismissed reports suggesting there were security concerns. Posting on social media earlier this week, the president said the stop in England was intended to allow US military personnel stationed there to see the new aircraft.

When asked by reporters whether Iran had posed a credible threat to Air Force One, Trump brushed aside the suggestion.

Story continues below this ad

“I have a threat all the time. I’m No. 1 on their list,” he said.

NOW – Trump says Iran may kill him: “I may be gone too, because I’m their number one target.” pic.twitter.com/unMihIGJzJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 8, 2026

The White House also denied that the aircraft lacked essential security features.

“The new Air Force One is a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the President and his staff,” White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

He added that the administration uses “every tool at our disposal — including distraction and misdirection” to protect the president from threats.

Story continues below this ad

New York Times condemns the subpoenas

The newspaper sharply criticised the administration’s decision.

“The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects,” New York Times lawyer David McCraw said in a statement.

The newspaper has not indicated whether it plans to challenge the subpoenas in court.

Not the first case involving reporters

The subpoenas are the latest in a series of attempts by the Justice Department to compel journalists to reveal confidential sources. Earlier this year, federal prosecutors issued similar subpoenas to reporters at The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. In both cases, however, the Justice Department later withdrew the demands before testimony was required.

Story continues below this ad

The latest move is likely to intensify concerns among media organisations and press freedom advocates over the use of criminal investigations to obtain information from journalists and identify confidential government sources.