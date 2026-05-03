Trump administration approves $8.6 billion arms sales to Middle East amid Iran war deadlock

US President Donald Trump board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., en route Miami. (AP Photo)

The Trump administration has greenlit over $8.6 billion in emergency arms sales to its Middle Eastern partners as talks to end the US-Israel war with Iran remain stalled.

In a series of statements on Friday night (May 1), the State Department made the announcement of sales.

The weapons package facilitates the transfer of rocket systems to Israel, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), alongside critical air-defence equipment to Qatar and Kuwait.

The move is aimed at fortifying the Persian Gulf nations after they were repeatedly targeted by Iranian drones and ballistic missiles during the US-Israeli war with Iran.

As a part of the agreement, Qatar would pay over $4 billion for American-made Patriot missile interceptors, the global stockpiles of which were severely depleted by the high-intensity demands of the war.