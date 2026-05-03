Trump administration approves $8.6 billion arms sales to Middle East amid Iran war deadlock
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio approved emergency arms sales under a special provision allowing immediate approval, said the State Department, bypassing standard congressional review, drawing criticism from Democratic lawmakers.
The Trump administration has greenlit over $8.6 billion in emergency arms sales to its Middle Eastern partners as talks to end the US-Israel war with Iran remain stalled.
In a series of statements on Friday night (May 1), the State Department made the announcement of sales.
The weapons package facilitates the transfer of rocket systems to Israel, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), alongside critical air-defence equipment to Qatar and Kuwait.
The move is aimed at fortifying the Persian Gulf nations after they were repeatedly targeted by Iranian drones and ballistic missiles during the US-Israeli war with Iran.
As a part of the agreement, Qatar would pay over $4 billion for American-made Patriot missile interceptors, the global stockpiles of which were severely depleted by the high-intensity demands of the war.
The UAE, Israel and Qatar would receive an Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS), which fires laser-guided rockets, costing $992.4 million. Kuwait also bought an advanced aerial defence system for nearly $2.5 billion.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio approved emergency arms sales under a special provision allowing immediate approval, said the State Department, bypassing standard congressional review, drawing criticism from Democratic lawmakers.
Story continues below this ad
Trump issues warning to Iran over ‘possibility’ of military strikes
US President Donald Trump said there remains a possibility of renewed strikes on Iran if it “misbehaves”, adding that he is waiting to see the exact wording of a proposed deal.
Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said he had been briefed on the “concept of the deal” from Iran but had not yet seen the full text. “They told me about the concept of the deal. They’re going to give me the exact wording now,” he said.
He warned that military action could resume depending on Iran’s actions. “If they misbehave, if they do something bad… We’ll see. But it’s a possibility that could happen,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More