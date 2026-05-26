Trump has repeated 2020 election fraud claim 107 times in six months, finds report ahead of midterms

US President Donald Trump has repeated his unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him at least 107 times over the past six months, keeping the issue alive in public discourse even as his administration faces mounting political challenges ahead of the midterm elections.

According to Reuters, Trump has brought up the 2020 election regularly in speeches, interviews, campaign-style appearances and posts on his social media platform, often returning to allegations that have long been dismissed by courts, election officials and independent reviews.

A Reuters review found Trump has invoked the election issue during White House events, meetings with foreign leaders, celebrations involving sports teams, and even holiday observances. In one instance in April, amid a fragile ceasefire involving Iran, he posted multiple messages on Truth Social alleging fraud in the 2020 vote.