Trump has repeated 2020 election fraud claim 107 times in six months, finds report ahead of midterms

US President Donald Trump has repeated his unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him at least 107 times over the past six months, keeping the issue alive in public discourse even as his administration faces mounting political challenges ahead of the midterm elections.
According to Reuters, Trump has brought up the 2020 election regularly in speeches, interviews, campaign-style appearances and posts on his social media platform, often returning to allegations that have long been dismissed by courts, election officials and independent reviews.
A Reuters review found Trump has invoked the election issue during White House events, meetings with foreign leaders, celebrations involving sports teams, and even holiday observances. In one instance in April, amid a fragile ceasefire involving Iran, he posted multiple messages on Truth Social alleging fraud in the 2020 vote.
Speaking to reporters recently before boarding Air Force One, Trump again insisted the election had been “rigged”, repeating claims related to states including California, which he lost heavily to former President Joe Biden in 2020.
Strategy ahead of midterms
Reuters reported, citing White House officials and people familiar with internal discussions, that Trump’s rhetoric is part of a broader political strategy aimed at energising his voter base, reinforcing Republican unity around election-related reforms, and building support for stricter voting laws ahead of November’s midterm contests.
Experts also warn that repeatedly framing the 2020 result as illegitimate could create the basis to challenge future election outcomes if Republicans lose key races.
Alexandra Chandler of Protect Democracy told Reuters that the messaging appears designed to normalise election-related distrust before the midterms. “He’s not looking back; this is about the midterms,” she said.
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Polls show continued support among Republicans
Trump’s claims continue to find resonance among Republican voters. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in April found that 63% of Republican respondents believe the 2020 election was stolen. The survey also showed that concerns around alleged voter fraud and non-citizen voting remain widespread among Republican voters, despite the absence of evidence supporting widespread electoral misconduct.
Multiple investigations, recounts and court rulings since 2020 have found no proof of large-scale fraud that could have altered the election outcome.
Even so, the issue has remained central to Trump’s push for voting reforms, including proposals requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and further restrictions on mail-in voting. Several states have already adopted similar measures, while some executive actions backed by Trump continue to face legal challenges.
Republicans divided over rhetoric
Trump’s repeated references to election fraud have also exposed divisions within the Republican Party.
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While many of his allies have echoed his concerns or avoided publicly contradicting him, some senior Republicans have openly pushed back.
Former Republican Governor of Arizona Jan Brewer told Reuters that repeated accusations against the election system had been repeatedly disproven.
Meanwhile, US Senator Bill Cassidy criticised Trump’s election rhetoric in remarks after losing his Republican primary, saying democratic outcomes must be accepted even when the result is unfavourable.
Trump’s continued emphasis on the 2020 election comes as the White House balances multiple pressures, including foreign policy tensions, domestic legislative battles and a politically crucial midterm cycle that will determine control of Congress.
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