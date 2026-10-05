‘125 million voted in India’s Presidential Election’: Trump’s faux pas amid Brazil polls

President Donald Trump points while boarding Air Force One at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that 125 million people voted in the first round of “India’s Presidential Election”. The vote he described appears to be Brazil’s election, which was held on Sunday, 4 October.

Trump used the post to say that US results take too long to count. He wrote that in Detroit, Philadelphia, California and other cities and states, results with far smaller numbers often take weeks. He ended with “Voting in America is CORRUPT”. In the post he first wrote the word “Rig” and then corrected it to “calculate”.