‘125 million voted in India’s Presidential Election’: Trump’s faux pas amid Brazil polls

US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that 125 million people voted in the first round of “India’s Presidential Election”. The vote he described appears to be Brazil’s election, which was held on Sunday, 4 October.
Trump used the post to say that US results take too long to count. He wrote that in Detroit, Philadelphia, California and other cities and states, results with far smaller numbers often take weeks. He ended with “Voting in America is CORRUPT”. In the post he first wrote the word “Rig” and then corrected it to “calculate”.
About 124.5 million Brazilians cast votes on Sunday, which is close to the figure Trump used, according to figures cited by Courthouse News. The post came a day after Brazil’s first round, which sent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro to a runoff.
In the post, Trump said the results of the vote he described came out soon after polls closed, on the same day. He compared this with the US, where he said counts in some cities and states take weeks even though the numbers are much smaller. He signed off as President DJT.
The post gave no evidence for his claims about US vote counting.