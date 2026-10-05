‘125 million voted in India’s Presidential Election’: Trump’s faux pas amid Brazil polls

Trump wrote on Truth Social that 125 million people voted in India's presidential election. The vote was in Brazil, and India does not elect its president by direct vote.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 5, 2026 10:24 AM IST First published on: Oct 5, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump points while boarding Air Force One at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that 125 million people voted in the first round of “India’s Presidential Election”. The vote he described appears to be Brazil’s election, which was held on Sunday, 4 October.

Trump used the post to say that US results take too long to count. He wrote that in Detroit, Philadelphia, California and other cities and states, results with far smaller numbers often take weeks. He ended with “Voting in America is CORRUPT”. In the post he first wrote the word “Rig” and then corrected it to “calculate”.

Brazil India
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

About 124.5 million Brazilians cast votes on Sunday, which is close to the figure Trump used, according to figures cited by Courthouse News. The post came a day after Brazil’s first round, which sent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro to a runoff.

In the post, Trump said the results of the vote he described came out soon after polls closed, on the same day. He compared this with the US, where he said counts in some cities and states take weeks even though the numbers are much smaller. He signed off as President DJT.

The post gave no evidence for his claims about US vote counting.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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