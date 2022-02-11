scorecardresearch
Friday, February 11, 2022
Trucker protests: Canada’s Ontario province declares state of emergency

Premier Doug Ford pledged new legal action against protesters, including fines and potential jail time for non-compliance with the government's orders.

By: Reuters |
Updated: February 11, 2022 10:14:17 pm
Canada truckers protests Ontario Truckers and supporters continue blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge, Ontario in protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandate. (Reuters)

Canada’s Ontario province declared a state of emergency on Friday, amid the ongoing trucker protests against COVID mandates, Premier Doug Ford told reporters.

“I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure,” Ford said in a press briefing.

Ford also pledged new legal action against protesters, including fines and potential jail time for non-compliance with the government’s orders.

