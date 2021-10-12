Tropical Storm Pamela strengthens off Mexico’s Pacific coast

October 12, 2021 7:41:09 am
Tropical Storm Pamela rapidly strengthened as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday and it was forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek.
The US National Hurricane Centre said Pamela’s centre was about 700 kilometers south-southwest of Mazatlan at mid-afternoon Monday and was moving northwest at about 11 kph. The storm had maximum winds of about 110 kph.
Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength.
6pm MDT 11 Oct — #Pamela remains a 70 mph Tropical Storm. However, Pamela is forecast to become a #hurricane tonight & Hurricane warnings are now in effect for Bahia Tempehuaya to Escuinapa along the southwest coast of mainland Mexico.
Latest: https://t.co/IWqCY2IxE3 pic.twitter.com/OSlldsVPCX
— NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) October 12, 2021
The storm was forecast to make landfall Wednesday near Mazatlan, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.
Pamela was then expected to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a tropical depression by Thursday.
The hurricane centre warned of the possibility of life-threatening storm surge, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-