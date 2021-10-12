scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
MUST READ

Tropical Storm Pamela strengthens off Mexico’s Pacific coast

Pamela was then expected to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a tropical depression by Thursday.

By: AP | Mexico City |
October 12, 2021 7:41:09 am
Photo of the developing storm via Twitter/NHC Eastern Pacific

Tropical Storm Pamela rapidly strengthened as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday and it was forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Pamela’s centre was about 700 kilometers south-southwest of Mazatlan at mid-afternoon Monday and was moving northwest at about 11 kph. The storm had maximum winds of about 110 kph.

Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength.

The storm was forecast to make landfall Wednesday near Mazatlan, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Pamela was then expected to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a tropical depression by Thursday.

The hurricane centre warned of the possibility of life-threatening storm surge, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 12: Latest News

Advertisement