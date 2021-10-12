Tropical Storm Pamela strengthens off Mexico’s Pacific coast

Tropical Storm Pamela rapidly strengthened as it moved along Mexico’s Pacific coast Monday and it was forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan at midweek.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Pamela’s centre was about 700 kilometers south-southwest of Mazatlan at mid-afternoon Monday and was moving northwest at about 11 kph. The storm had maximum winds of about 110 kph.

Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength.

6pm MDT 11 Oct — #Pamela remains a 70 mph Tropical Storm. However, Pamela is forecast to become a #hurricane tonight & Hurricane warnings are now in effect for Bahia Tempehuaya to Escuinapa along the southwest coast of mainland Mexico. Latest: https://t.co/IWqCY2IxE3 pic.twitter.com/OSlldsVPCX — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) October 12, 2021

The storm was forecast to make landfall Wednesday near Mazatlan, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.

Pamela was then expected to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a tropical depression by Thursday.

The hurricane centre warned of the possibility of life-threatening storm surge, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area.