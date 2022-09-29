scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Tropical rains flood parts of Thailand, 5,000 seek shelter

One person was reported killed and two injured by falling trees in Sisaket province. More than 10,000 households have been affected by flooding.

Thai resident wade through floodwaters, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Ubon Ratchathani province, northeastern Thailand. (AP)

Water up to waist-high flooded some river front neighbourhoods and other areas of Thailand on Thursday after a tropical depression dumped heavy rains and knocked down trees, causing at least one death.

The heaviest rainfall, about 22 centimetres (8.5 inches) in 24 hours, was recorded in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani where more than 5,000 people were moved to shelters on higher ground.

One person was reported killed and two injured by falling trees in Sisaket province.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Noru advanced into Thailand overnight after hitting central Vietnam, causing blackouts and blowing off roofs and billboards. No casualties were immediately reported in Vietnam.

In Thailand, more than 10,000 households have been affected by flooding, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

A resident wades through floodwaters, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Ubon Ratchathani province, northeastern Thailand. (AP)

Rescue workers waded through waist-high water to distribute food and care packages to people trapped inside their houses.

In Nonthaburi province, adjoining the capital Bangkok, overflow from the Chao Phraya River flooded several riverside neighbourhoods.

Officials said more sandbags will be made available to help contain the floodwaters.

The Meteorological Department said Noru is weakening further but warned that seasonal monsoon rains will continue, adding to the already waterlogged situation in much of the country.

As rain continued to fall, several dams released water to prevent overflow, affecting low-lying agricultural lands and communities downstream.

Before hitting Vietnam, Noru was a powerful typhoon that caused eight deaths in the Philippines, including five rescuers who drowned while trying to save people from rising floodwaters.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 01:27:00 pm
