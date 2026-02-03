Bajaj
Troops will be deployed in Ukraine instantly after peace deal with Russia, says NATO Chief Mark Rutte

European countries, fearing Moscow's ambitions, see their own future security as being on the line in Ukraine.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readFeb 3, 2026 05:56 PM IST First published on: Feb 3, 2026 at 05:56 PM IST
Troops will be deployed in Ukraine instantly after peace deal with Russia, says NATO Chief Mark RutteIn this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attend a commemorative ceremony at the memorial of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday said that allied troops will be deployed in Ukraine immediately after a peace deal is reached with Russia. Rutte, who made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, announced it while speaking at the country’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

Ground, air, and naval forces for Ukraine

According to Rutte, the troops will comprise ground, air, and naval forces from the countries part of the “coalition of the willing.”

Ukraine needs strong support. The coalition of the willing has made progress on guarantees, as mentioned by Zelenskyy. As soon as a peace deal is signed, there will instantly appear armed forces, planes in the sky, and maritime support from those in NATO who have agreed,” he said.

Since last summer, NATO members have provided 75% of all missiles supplied to the front, and 90% of those used for Ukraine’s air defence, he said.

Troops will be deployed in Ukraine instantly after peace deal with Russia, says NATO Chief Mark Rutte
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attend a commemorative ceremony at the memorial of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

European countries, fearing Moscow’s ambitions, see their own future security as being on the line in Ukraine.“

‘Your security is our security’

Be assured that NATO stands with Ukraine and is ready to do so for years to come,” Rutte said.

“Your security is our security. Your peace is our peace. And it must be lasting.”

“It is not just about today and sustaining your ability to bring this war to an end. It is also about the future and ensuring that any peace lasts. So that your children and grandchildren can grow up in freedom and without fear that Russia will try again to subjugate this great nation,” Rutte said.

The NATO Chief, however, admitted that it was not easy to get a deal done and acknowledged the Ukrainian skepticism about possible future attacks by Russia.

“Getting to an agreement to end this terrible war will require difficult choices. Ukraine needs to know with absolute certainty that whatever sacrifices you have made, the lives you have lost, the devastation you have endured will not be at risk of repetition. You need to know that this peace will be lasting not because papers have been signed but because there is hard power to back it up. You rightly do not want another Budapest memorandum or a Minsk agreement,” he said.

Russia launces massive attack on Ukraine

Rutte’s visit to Ukraine, in which he also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, came a day after Russia unleashed a massive drone and missile attack, including on Kyiv.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia fired around 450 long-range drones and 70 missiles of various types at Ukraine in a major attack overnight.

Troops will be deployed in Ukraine instantly after peace deal with Russia, says NATO Chief Mark Rutte
A damaged apartment house is seen following Russia’s missile and drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov)

The bombardment of at least five regions of Ukraine specifically aimed the power grid, Zelenskyy said, as part of Moscow’s ongoing campaign to deny civilians light, heating and running water amid the coldest winter in years. At least 10 people were wounded, officials said.

“Taking advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorize people is more important to Russia than diplomacy,” Zelenskyy said.

The attacks came a day before Russia and Ukraine were due to attend US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on ending the all-out war, which Russia launched nearly four years ago.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

