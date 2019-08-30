Trial for men charged with plotting September 11 attacks set for 2021

By Carol Rosenberg

A military judge on Friday set January 11, 2021, as the start of the joint death-penalty trial at Guantánamo Bay of Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four other men charged as plotters of the attacks that killed 2,976 people in New York, Washington and a Pennsylvania field on September 11, 2001.

The judge, Col. W. Shane Cohen of the Air Force, set the date for the start of the selection of a military jury at the war court compound at the Navy base in Cuba called Camp Justice.

It was included in a 10-page trial conduct order that set deadlines toward reaching that trial date, according to two lawyers who received the order. The timetable includes a list of materials the prosecutors must provide the defense teams by October 1.