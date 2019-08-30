Trial for men charged with plotting September 11 attacks set for 2021

Toggle Menu
Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four other men have been charged as plotters of the attacks that killed 2,976 people in New York, Washington and a Pennsylvania field. (NYT)

By Carol Rosenberg

A military judge on Friday set January 11, 2021, as the start of the joint death-penalty trial at Guantánamo Bay of Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four other men charged as plotters of the attacks that killed 2,976 people in New York, Washington and a Pennsylvania field on September 11, 2001.

The judge, Col. W. Shane Cohen of the Air Force, set the date for the start of the selection of a military jury at the war court compound at the Navy base in Cuba called Camp Justice.

It was included in a 10-page trial conduct order that set deadlines toward reaching that trial date, according to two lawyers who received the order. The timetable includes a list of materials the prosecutors must provide the defense teams by October 1.

