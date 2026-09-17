Indian-origin man jailed in $35m Ponzi case; Taylor Swift’s husband Kelce a victim

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the husband of Taylor Swift, was named among 64 victims of a Ponzi scheme that took more than $35 million from investors, Television station KMOV reported.

The prosecutor identified Kelce in court Tuesday as 38-year-old Siddharth Jawahar, the founder of Texas-based investment company Swiftarc Capital LLC. US District Judge Zachary M. Bluestone sentenced Jawahar to 11 years in federal prison and ordered him to pay $31.35 million in restitution on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

Jawahar, who pleaded guilty to three federal wire fraud charges in January, used funds from new investors to pay earlier investors in a Ponzi scheme, according to the indictment.