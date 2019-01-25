‘Travelling bandit,’ who robbed banks in six states is arrested, FBI says

Written by Karen Zraick

The man the FBI on Thursday said was the “travelling bandit” responsible for a string of seven bank robberies in six states was not even supposed to leave Kentucky, his home state.

The suspect, Jason Lee Robinson, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was released from federal prison in November and had been instructed by his parole officer not to leave the state, according to an affidavit. But authorities maintain he travelled quite widely, logging more than 3,000 miles as he carried out at least seven robberies in three weeks.

He was arrested in the small city of Fruita, Colorado, on Thursday and charged with robbing a Capital Bank in Aventura, Florida, a well-to-do suburb about 20 minutes north of Miami, on December 28 — the first in a string of heists the FBI said ended January 17.

According to the affidavit, Robinson entered the bank, which sits among luxury condos, an upscale mall and yacht clubs, at about 3.30 pm that day. The robber passed a teller a note demanding money and indicating that he was armed. The teller handed him about $1,900, which he quickly grabbed, and fled. The teller then pressed the bank’s silent security alarm.

Footage from nearby surveillance cameras showed that the man ran to an alley behind a Kosher Kingdom supermarket, where he placed something in his pocket and removed a dark blue sweatshirt emblazoned with the phrase “Straight Outta Dallas.”

Once the man’s arms were exposed, the cameras also recorded images of his tattoos, from the bicep to the wrist, which investigators said match Robinson’s. The sweatshirt was recovered by investigators and sent to a forensics laboratory.

Surveillance cameras also captured the man’s movements before the robbery, when he entered a nearby Mercantil Bank and spoke with an employee. The employee told investigators the man had a “country” accent and said he was from Kentucky.

From Florida, the FBI says, Robinson headed north, striking a bank in Asheville, North Carolina, five days later. He went on to rob banks in Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois and Utah, authorities said. He has yet to be charged in those robberies.

The FBI identified Robinson as a potential suspect after reviewing the records of recently released federal prison inmates who matched the robber’s physical description. Robinson had been convicted on federal charges in Kentucky in 2009, and he was on supervised release as of November, according to the affidavit. (The FBI said that he was 49; Bureau of Prisons records for a man with the same name who was released in November indicate that he is 39.)

His probation officer told investigators he was not home when she tried to visit him Jan. 18. His family said that they had last seen him Jan. 10 and that he was driving a cream-coloured 2006 Ford Explorer, which was consistent with the vehicle seen in surveillance footage after the robberies in Alabama and Utah, the document states.

Robinson was also identified by his ex-wife, who called the FBI after she recognized his picture in a “wanted” poster distributed to news outlets around the country. The call was made in January, according to the affidavit, but a spokesman would not say on what day.

Robinson was being held in Colorado and was due back in court Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida. Information about whether Robinson has a lawyer was not immediately available.

