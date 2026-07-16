UAE 5-year tourist visa: Eligibility, documents, fees and stay rules explained

The UAE has clarified the rules for its five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, allowing travellers, including Indians, to visit the country multiple times without a local sponsor. The visa permits stays of up to 90 days per visit, extendable once, with a maximum stay of 180 days in a year.
The visa is self-sponsored, valid for five years and enables travellers to make multiple entries into the UAE throughout its validity period without applying for a new visa for each visit, Gulf News reported. The visa allows tourists to enter the UAE, including Dubai, multiple times without a sponsor or host, Gulf Today reported.
The long-term visa is intended for tourists, frequent travellers, family visitors and business travellers who regularly visit the UAE and require greater flexibility than standard tourist visas, Gulf News reported. UAE Human Journey added that the initiative is designed to offer greater flexibility to travellers who wish to visit the country regularly while complying with the approved terms, conditions and permitted duration of stay.
Indians are among the UAE’s largest visitor groups. The visa could benefit tourists, business travellers and people visiting family.
Eligibility criteria
According to Gulf News, applicants must submit:
• A passport valid for at least six months
• A recent personal photograph
• Valid health insurance
• A round-trip ticket
• Bank statements covering the previous six months
• Proof of a minimum bank balance of USD 4,000 (or the equivalent in another currency) during the six months preceding the application
Meanwhile, UAE Human Journey reported that applicants may submit either an onward travel ticket or a departure ticket from the UAE, along with a valid passport or travel document, health insurance and bank statements for the previous six months.
Application process
According to Gulf News, applications can be submitted through the UAE’s official digital platforms and smart applications. Applicants can also complete the process at Customer Happiness Centres and Amer Service Centres by filling out the application form, uploading the required documents and paying the applicable fees.
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UAE Human Journey similarly reported that applications may be submitted through GDRFA Dubai’s official website or smart application, as well as at Customer Happiness Centres and Amer service centres.
UAE VISA — EXPLAINER
UAE's 5-Year Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa: Everything You Need to Know
No sponsor. Unlimited entries. Stay up to 90 days per visit. Here's a complete guide to the UAE's long-stay visa for Indian travellers.
OVERVIEW
One visa, five years, unlimited trips
The UAE's 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa requires no local sponsor, allows unlimited entries, and lets you stay up to 90 days per visit — extendable by another 90 days. Maximum permitted stay is 180 days per calendar year.
5 yrs
Visa validity
∞
Entries allowed
90
Days per visit
180
Max days/year
+90
Extendable by 90 more days
Each 90-day stay can be extended once for an additional 90 days within the same visit.
$
Minimum bank balance: USD 4,000 (~₹3.4 lakh)
Applicants must show a bank statement for the last 6 months reflecting at least USD 4,000 in funds.
◯
Passport validity: 6 months minimum
Your passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into the UAE.
♥
Health insurance: mandatory
Valid health insurance covering the UAE must be provided at the time of application.
ELIGIBILITY
Six things you need before applying
The UAE 5-year tourist visa does not require a sponsor, but applicants must independently satisfy a short set of financial and document requirements. Tick all six boxes before starting your application.
✓
Passport valid for at least 6 months
Must remain valid for the full planned duration of stay in the UAE.
✓
Valid health insurance
Policy must cover the UAE and be active for the duration of stay.
✓
Recent passport-size photograph
White background, front-facing, taken within the last 6 months.
✓
Return or onward flight ticket
Confirmed booking showing your exit from the UAE is required.
✓
Bank statement (last 6 months)
Official statement from your bank showing transaction history for the past 6 months.
✓
Minimum balance of USD 4,000 (~₹3.4 lakh)
The statement must reflect a balance of at least USD 4,000 at the time of application.
APPLICATION PROCESS
Five steps from documents to visa
Applications are submitted online via the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website or mobile app, or in-person at an Amer Centre. The process is straightforward once all six eligibility documents are in hand.
STEP 1
Gather all documents — passport, insurance, photo, return ticket, bank statement (6 months, min USD 4,000).
STEP 2
Apply on the GDRFA website or app, or visit an Amer Centre in Dubai for in-person submission.
STEP 3
Upload all required documents in the specified formats through the portal.
STEP 4
Pay the visa fees online via the portal using a debit or credit card.
STEP 5
Receive your visa — delivered electronically to your registered email upon approval.
COMPARISON
5-Year visa vs. regular UAE tourist visa
The standard UAE tourist visa suits short, infrequent trips. The 5-year multiple-entry visa is built for frequent travellers — eliminating the hassle of applying for a new visa before every trip.
The total application cost is Dh3,713, including visa fees, service charges and a refundable financial guarantee, although the final amount may vary depending on individual circumstances and additional requirements.
The report added that visa holders are responsible for ensuring they do not exceed the permitted period of stay and can monitor their entry and exit records through a travel movement report to avoid overstaying penalties.
Key features
The five-year multiple-entry tourist visa offers:
• Available to all nationalities
• No sponsor or host required
• Valid for five years
• Multiple entries throughout the visa’s validity
• Stay of up to 90 days per visit
• One extension of up to 90 additional days
• Maximum stay of 180 days in a calendar year
• Minimum bank balance requirement of USD 4,000 during the previous six months
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According to Gulf News, the visa is expected to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global tourism hub by encouraging repeat visits, improving the visitor experience and supporting sustained growth in the UAE’s travel and hospitality sectors.
(This article was curated by Aditi Anand, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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