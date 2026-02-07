4-hour airport queues? This new app lets non-EU travellers skip rental desk entirely in 2026

Woop Drive’s platform allows travellers to complete verification and access rental vehicles through a mobile app, eliminating the need to queue at traditional rental desks or complete paperwork on arrival. (AI-generated image)
As Europe rolls out its biometric Entry-Exit System (EES) for non-EU travellers, mobility platform Woop Drive has launched a desk-free, app-based car rental service aimed at easing arrival bottlenecks caused by longer border processing times.
The service has gone live across several destinations popular with non-EU travellers, including Greece, Spain, Montenegro, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles.
Biometric checks increase arrival delays
Under the new EES system, non-EU travellers entering the Schengen Area are required to register biometric data, including fingerprints and facial images, during their first entry.
Airport industry groups have warned that the system has increased passenger processing times at border control by up to four or five times, with reports of waits stretching into several hours during peak periods.
According to the International Air Transport Association, global passenger numbers are expected to exceed five billion this year, adding pressure on arrival systems that still depend heavily on manual checks, queues and in-person verification.
Delays extend beyond passport control
While much of the attention has focused on border checks, delayed arrivals often trigger congestion across other parts of the travel chain, including car rental counters, transport pick-ups and hotel check-ins, particularly at high-traffic leisure destinations.
“As border control becomes more complex for non-EU travellers, the pressure doesn’t stop once passengers clear passport checks,” said Ričardas Šukys, CEO of Woop Drive.
Story continues below this ad
App-based rentals aim to cut queues
Woop Drive’s platform allows travellers to complete verification and access rental vehicles through a mobile app, eliminating the need to queue at traditional rental desks or complete paperwork on arrival.
The company said the desk-free model is designed to reduce friction for travellers whose arrival times have become increasingly unpredictable due to border delays.
A recent study by J.D. Power found that skipping rental counters results in 36% faster vehicle pick-up and increases customer satisfaction by up to 8%.
Peak travel periods add urgency
Airports and travel associations have warned that arrival delays could worsen during Easter and the summer travel peak, especially when multiple international flights land within short intervals.
Story continues below this ad
Travellers from non-EU countries are being advised to factor in longer arrival times throughout 2026, particularly during busy holiday seasons.
“Renting a car right after landing often adds stress and lost time, even when bookings are made online,” Šukys said. “We wanted to make the process as simple as ordering through an app.”
Border changes reshape arrival services
The rollout of EES marks one of the most significant changes to European border management in decades. For travel operators, it is also accelerating a broader shift away from manual, counter-based services toward fully digital arrival solutions.
As arrival times become less predictable, services that rely on in-person handovers are increasingly exposed to delays, industry executives say.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More