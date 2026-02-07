4-hour airport queues? This new app lets non-EU travellers skip rental desk entirely in 2026

Woop Drive’s platform allows travellers to complete verification and access rental vehicles through a mobile app, eliminating the need to queue at traditional rental desks or complete paperwork on arrival. (AI-generated image)

As Europe rolls out its biometric Entry-Exit System (EES) for non-EU travellers, mobility platform Woop Drive has launched a desk-free, app-based car rental service aimed at easing arrival bottlenecks caused by longer border processing times.

The service has gone live across several destinations popular with non-EU travellers, including Greece, Spain, Montenegro, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles.

Biometric checks increase arrival delays

Under the new EES system, non-EU travellers entering the Schengen Area are required to register biometric data, including fingerprints and facial images, during their first entry.

Airport industry groups have warned that the system has increased passenger processing times at border control by up to four or five times, with reports of waits stretching into several hours during peak periods.