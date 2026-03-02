Travel Advisory from Middle East: Limited flight operations from Dubai Airport, Emirates to prioritise earlier bookings

Flight operations from Dubai Airport, Iran-Israel war: Dubai Airports has announced that a limited resumption of flight operations will begin this evening. The flights will operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). It also advised the travellers not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been directly contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

Sharing a post on X, Dubai Media Office said: “Dubai Airports confirms that a limited resumption of operations will begin today evening, 2 March, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). Travellers are advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time.”