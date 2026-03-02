Travel Advisory from Middle East: Limited flight operations from Dubai Airport, Emirates to prioritise earlier bookings

Flight operations from Dubai Airport, Iran-Israel war: Dubai Airports has announced that a limited resumption of flight operations will begin this evening. The flights will operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). It also advised the travellers not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been directly contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time.
Emirates to begin flights soon from Dubai
Emirates will soon begin operating a limited number of flights from Dubai, with priority given to passengers holding earlier bookings.
“Emirates will begin operating a limited number of flights from the evening of 2 March. Priority is being given to customers with earlier bookings. Passengers who have been rebooked onto these flights will be contacted directly by Emirates. Please do not proceed to the airport unless you have received confirmation from the airline,” it said in a statement.
