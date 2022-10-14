scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Trains suspended in parts of Russia’s Belgorod region after defences shoot down missile -governor

"Power lines are damaged. Trains are temporarily suspended," Gladkov said, adding that there were no casualties

A general view of a multi-story residential building, which was damaged by shelling from Ukrainian armed forces, according the region's governor, in Belgorod, Russia October 13, 2022. (REUTERS)

Train operations were suspended early on Friday near Novyi Oskol, a town in Russia’s Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, after remains of a missile fell near the railway, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app that anti-craft defences shot down missiles near Novyi Oskol, a town of about 18,000 people which lies about 90 kilometres (56 miles) north of the border with Ukraine.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports and there was no immediate reaction from Kyiv.

On Thursday, Gladkov accused Ukraine of shelling an apartment block in the city of Belgorod, the administrative centre of the Belgorod region.

Russia’s border regions have reported sporadic incidents since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 involving, for instance, fuel and ammunition stores. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility, but an official has described previous incidents as “karma” for Moscow’s war actions.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 12:08:11 pm
