Traces of AI embedded quotes found in famous fan-fiction writer’s book

Steven Rosenbaum, the author of the book “The Future of Truth,” which was released this month took considerable attention as it has more than a half-dozen misattributed or fake quotes and AI generated, in sections of the book that was reviewed by The New York Times.

On Monday the author acknowledged his mistake openly and said “a handful of improperly attributed or synthetic quotes,” adding that he has started his own investigations.

According to a report by The New York Times, the author admitted the inclusion of the incorrect quotes as an accident and also mentioned that there was “no intention of fabricating any viewpoints” while curating the book.