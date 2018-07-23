Multiple people shot outside Toronto restaurant

At least ten people injured in the shooting have been transported to various hospitals, CNN reported. At least ten people injured in the shooting have been transported to various hospitals, CNN reported.

Nine people, including a young girl, were shot outside a restaurant in Danforth and Logan Aves in Toronto, Canada. The shooter, Toronto Police, said has been shot dead. The victims have been transported to various hospitals, American news network CNN reported. Toronto Star, quoting eyewitnesses, described a man dressed in black firing between 15 and 20 shots.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd