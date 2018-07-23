Toronto shooting: 2 dead, several injured — all you need to know

Toronto shooting: Police secure the scene of the shooting in Greektown, Toronto on Sunday. (Source: AP) Toronto shooting: Police secure the scene of the shooting in Greektown, Toronto on Sunday. (Source: AP)

An open shooting attack has left over a dozen injured and two dead near Danforth and Pape Avenues, a lively residential area in Toronto’s Greektown.

Here is all that we know about the shooting in Toronto.

• Reports of gunfire in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood began at 10 pm local time (0200 GMT Monday), CityNews.com reported.

• A witness John Tulloch said he and his brother had just gotten out of their car when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots late last night. “We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran,” he said.

Police escort civilians away from the scene of a shooting. (Source: AP) Police escort civilians away from the scene of a shooting. (Source: AP)

• The gunman killed a lady and injured 13 others, among which, a nine-year-old girl is in critical condition. The victims have been transported to various hospitals, American news network CNN reported. But their condition was not known yet, police spokesman Mark Pugash said.

PHOTOS Woman killed in Toronto mass shooting, several injured

• The gunman himself died after an exchange of gunfire with the police. It is unclear whether the suspect shot himself or had been neutralised by police.

• A video from a witness shows a man dressed in black clothes and a black hat walking quickly and firing three shots from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant.

NEW: Video shows gunman opening fire in busy Toronto neighborhood, shooting at least 9 people before killing himself pic.twitter.com/FOvq2pscTc — BNO News (@BNONews) July 23, 2018

• Police Chief Mark Saunders suspect that the gunman used a handgun.

• Saunders said it was too early to say whether the shooting is an act of terrorism, adding, “we are looking at all possible motives… and not closing any doors.”

• Toronto Councillors Paula Fletcher and Mary Fragedakis said they heard that the gunman was emotionally disturbed. “It’s not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed,” Fletcher said.

The entry and exit points to the shooting spot have been cordoned off as emergency crews respond to the situation. (Source: AP) The entry and exit points to the shooting spot have been cordoned off as emergency crews respond to the situation. (Source: AP)

• Over the weekend, Toronto police deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with a recent spike in gun violence in the city. Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city has a gun problem. “Guns are too readily available to too many people,” Tory said.

Police data from last week showed deaths from gun violence in Toronto was 27 against 17 the same period in 2017.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd