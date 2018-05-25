Toronto blast Highlights: 15 injured, police say no evidence to term incident ‘terrorist attack or hate crime’

Police officers stand in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb late Thursday night, wounding more than a dozen people, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch Police officers stand in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb late Thursday night, wounding more than a dozen people, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

At least 15 people were injured following an explosion caused by a homemade bomb which ripped through an Indian restaurant where children were present for family parties at a mall in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, Canadian police said.

According to police, two suspects with their faces covered to conceal their identity entered the Bombay Bhel restaurant late Thursday, dropped the improvised explosive device and fled.

Peel Regional Sergeant Matt Bertram said an object resembling a pail or paint can was carried into the restaurant by one of the suspects in his hand.“There is no indication that this is a terrorism act. There is no indication that this is a hate crime at this time. We haven’t ruled anything out as we start our investigation,” said Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans.

The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.