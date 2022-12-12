scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Nithyananda’s representative attends House of Lords’ Diwali party on Tories invite

Given Nithyananda's criminal records, some attendees were upset over the invitation to Atmadya and the profile given to the godman's organisation.

Nithyananda, Nithyananda case, Delhi Public School ahmedabad, gujarat news, indian expressThe fugitive godman Nithyananda fled India in 2019 amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse. (File)
A representative of the fugitive self-proclaimed godman, Nithyananda, attended a Diwali party at the House of Lords earlier this year after two Tory members extended an invite for the same, according to British media.

Atmadaya, the British representative of the controversial guru, was invited to the function by Tory MP Bob Blackman and peer Rami Ranger, the Observer reported. Nithyananda’s organisation, ‘Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam’ or ‘Nithyananda Meditation Academy’, also took out a full-page advertisement in an accompanying brochure that was handed out to attendees.

Given the severity of the criminal charges Nithyananda is facing, some attendees were upset over the invitation to Atmadya and the profile given to the godman’s organisation.

Nithyananda, who fled India in 2019, is facing charges of rape and abduction. He has failed to respond to all the summons issued against him since 2019. The rape case against Nithyananda was filed in 2010 based on a complaint by his former driver Lenin. Nithyananda was arrested and later released on bail. In 2020, the bail was cancelled again following a petition by Lenin, claiming that Nithyananda has escaped from the country.

 

 

Nithyananda even claimed to have set up his own sovereign island state known as the “Republic of Kailaasa”. There is much speculation about whether Kailaasa is a real nation with physical territory.

Its official website claims that it is a “nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries”. It is referred to as the “World’s Greatest Digital Hindu Nation”.

It even has its own government, complete with departments of health, education, commerce, information broadcasting, and even ‘enlightened civilisation’. Nithyananda is referred to as the ‘Supreme Pontiff’ of Kailasa.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 08:37:34 pm
