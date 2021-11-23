World news round-up: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.

India and US officials to look for ways to resolve trade issues

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday.

India and the United States have agreed to look for ways to resolve differences on issues such as market access and digital trade at the start of a two-day visit by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, officials said. Negotiators from both countries have struggled for more than a year to conclude a trade package as New Delhi and Washington spar over a range of issues, including tariffs.

These are issues where we intent to make progress and they will be on the top of my list during the visit,” Tai told Indian officials at a dinner hosted by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The meeting follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington in September.”

Suspect in Wisconsin parade carnage was out on bail from previous case

Chairs are left abandoned after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, US, November 21, 2021. (Reuters) Chairs are left abandoned after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, US, November 21, 2021. (Reuters)

The man accused of deliberately driving his car into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee, killing five people and injuring dozens, was out on

bail from a domestic abuse case and was suspected in another violent altercation earlier that day, officials said on Monday.The suspect, Darrell Brooks, 39, was arrested near the scene of Sunday’s vehicular attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and faces five counts of first-degree homicide, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said.

In addition to the five people killed – ranging in age from 52 to 81 – 48 were injured, including six children who remained hospitalized in critical condition on Monday, authorities said. Among the victims were members of a parade group calling themselves the “Dancing Grannies,” according to a statement posted on Facebook on Monday.

IMF recommends El Salvador not use bitcoin as legal tender

El Salvador in September became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. El Salvador in September became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said El Salvador should not use bitcoin as legal tender, considering risks related to the cryptocurrency.”

Given bitcoin’s high price volatility, its use as a legal tender entails significant risks to consumer protection, financial integrity, and financial stability,” the IMF said in its staff concluding statement of the 2021 Article IV mission to El Salvador. “Its use also gives rise to fiscal contingent

liabilities.”The IMF regularly undertakes Article IV missions to member countries to consult with government officials before they request to use IMF resources.

In September, El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar.

Probe finds ”overwhelming evidence” of misconduct by New York Gov. Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo still faces the possibility of criminal charges, with a number of prosecutors around the state moving to investigate him. (AP photo) Andrew Cuomo still faces the possibility of criminal charges, with a number of prosecutors around the state moving to investigate him. (AP photo)

A legislative investigation released Monday found “overwhelming evidence” that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women and that he ordered state workers to help produce his book on pandemic leadership during work hours.

The report also found that Cuomo’s staff “substantially revised” a state health department report on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes to exclude statistics that might have dimmed his reputation as a pandemic leader.

The findings, authored by a law firm hired by the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee, were widely expected, and the sections on sexual harassment largely echo allegations previously made in a report last summer by the state’s attorney general.

French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise

French Prime Minister Jean Castex (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP, File) French Prime Minister Jean Castex (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP, File)

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, hours after returning from a visit to neighboring Belgium and just as France is seeing a nationwide resurgence of infections, according to his office.

Castex will adapt his schedule for the coming 10 days to continue his activities in isolation, his office said. Officials at the prime minister’s headquarters did not comment on whether Castex has any virus symptoms.