World news today: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

Handle disputes among countries with ‘dialogue, cooperation’: Xi Jinping at UNGA

Facing growing tensions with the United States, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated his nation’s longtime policy of multilateralism on Tuesday, telling world leaders at the United Nations that disputes among countries “need to be handled through dialogue and cooperation.“

His comments came hours after US President Joe Biden said he didn’t have any intention of starting a “new Cold War“, itself a response to criticism from the UN chief that both Washington and Beijing need to make sure their differences and tensions don’t derail their 42-year-old relationship.

Afghanistan’s Taliban want to address General Assembly, says UN

The Taliban, Afghanistan’s new rulers for a matter of weeks, are challenging the credentials of their country’s former UN ambassador and want to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, the international body says.

Taliban Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen. (AP Photo) Taliban Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen. (AP Photo)

The Taliban said it was nominating a new UN permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, the UN spokesman said. He has been a spokesman for the Taliban during peace negotiations in Qatar.

Nerves on edge on Spanish island as quakes, lava threaten

Several small earthquakes shook the Spanish island of La Palma off northwest Africa, keeping nerves on edge as rivers of lava continued to flow toward the sea Tuesday and a new vent blew open on the mountainside.

After moving downhill across the island’s countryside since Sunday’s eruption, the lava is gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline.