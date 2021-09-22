World news today: 5 overnight developments from around the globe

September 22, 2021 8:19:42 am
Here is a round-up of the top developments around the world today.
Handle disputes among countries with ‘dialogue, cooperation’: Xi Jinping at UNGA
Facing growing tensions with the United States, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated his nation’s longtime policy of multilateralism on Tuesday, telling world leaders at the United Nations that disputes among countries “need to be handled through dialogue and cooperation.“
His comments came hours after US President Joe Biden said he didn’t have any intention of starting a “new Cold War“, itself a response to criticism from the UN chief that both Washington and Beijing need to make sure their differences and tensions don’t derail their 42-year-old relationship.
Afghanistan’s Taliban want to address General Assembly, says UN
The Taliban, Afghanistan’s new rulers for a matter of weeks, are challenging the credentials of their country’s former UN ambassador and want to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, the international body says.
The Taliban said it was nominating a new UN permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, the UN spokesman said. He has been a spokesman for the Taliban during peace negotiations in Qatar.
Nerves on edge on Spanish island as quakes, lava threaten
Several small earthquakes shook the Spanish island of La Palma off northwest Africa, keeping nerves on edge as rivers of lava continued to flow toward the sea Tuesday and a new vent blew open on the mountainside.
After moving downhill across the island’s countryside since Sunday’s eruption, the lava is gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline.
SAARC meet called off as Pakistan wants Taliban at table
The SAARC foreign ministers’ meeting, which was planned to be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York this week, has been called off over Afghanistan’s participation. Sources said Pakistan wanted to keep an “empty chair”, and was against the participation of representatives from the previous Ashraf Ghani regime. According to sources, if the meeting was held, a representative from Afghanistan’s mission at the UN in New York could have attended it.
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne, Australia
An earthquake with a 6.0 magnitude struck near Melbourne in Australia on Wednesday, Geoscience Australia said, causing damage to buildings in the country’s second largest city and sending tremors throughout neighbouring states.
The quake’s epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield in the state of Victoria, about 200 km northeast of Melbourne, and was at a depth of 10 km.
