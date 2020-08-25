Top Republicans say Biden-Harris admin will make US a socialist utopia; urge Americans to re-elect Trump

The Biden-Harris duo was also criticised by top Senator Tim Scott. Joe Biden's radical Democrats are trying to permanently transform what it means to be an American. (AP)

Top Republicans, including Indian-American Nikki Haley, have warned Americans that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris’ victory in the elections will convert the US into a “socialist utopia” and a “fundamentally different” country.

Urging the voters to re-elect Donald Trump for another term, senior party leaders in their prime-time address on Monday at the Republican National Convention presented the President as a statesman, a friend to Black Americans and a shield against an assault on American values. They said that the future of America was in danger if the November 3 polls resulted in the defeat of incumbent President Trump.

The four-day mostly-virtual RNC the party jamboree will formally nominate 74-year-old Trump as the party’s candidate for the US presidential election. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be challenged by former vice president Biden and his Indian-American running mate Senator Harris.

Former US ambassador to the UN, Haley in her address said, “their vision for America is socialism. And we know that socialism has failed everywhere.”

Joe Biden and the socialist left would be a disaster for our economy. But President Trump is leading a new era of opportunity, Haley, the two-time governor of South Carolina, said. Haley also sought to demonstrate President Trump’s leadership around the world, saying he has been tough against North Korea, Iran and China.

She praised Trump for passing sanctions on North Korea and said he “ripped up the Iran nuclear deal.”

“Joe Biden and the Democrats are still blaming America first. Donald Trump has always put America first,” she said.

Haley also criticised the Democratic Party for “turning a blind eye toward riots and rage.”

“The American people know we can do better, and of course we value and respect every Black life. The Black cops who have been shot in the line of duty, they matter. The Black small business owners who have watched their lives work go up in flames, they matter.

The Black kids who have been gunned down on the playground, their lives matter too. And their lives are being ruined and stolen by the violence on our streets. It doesn’t have to be like this,” Haley said. She said that with Trump as president, “we will build on the progress of our past and unlock the promise of our future.”

The Biden-Harris duo was also criticised by top Senator Tim Scott. Joe Biden’s radical Democrats are trying to permanently transform what it means to be an American. Make no mistake: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want a cultural revolution. A fundamentally different America, Senator Scott said. It was not clear if he was alluding to the disastrous Cultural Revolution launched by Chairman Mao Zedong in China from 1966.

“If we let them they will turn our country into a socialist utopia and history has taught us that path only leads to pain and misery, especially for hard-working people hoping to rise,” said the Senator from South Carolina.

Last week, the Democrats, led by Biden, had accused Trump of the same. “The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger, too much fear, too much division,” Biden said in his acceptance speech on August 20.

Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr alleged that Biden’s radical leftwing policies would stop US economic recovery cold.

He’s already talking about shutting the country down — again. It’s madness, he said.

“Joe Biden and the radical left are also now coming for our freedom of speech and want to bully us into submission. If they get their way, it will no longer be the ‘Silent Majority,’ it will be the ‘Silenced Majority.’,” Trump Jr said.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee, alleged that Biden, Harris and their socialist comrades will fundamentally change this nation. They want open borders, closed schools, dangerous amnesty and will selfishly send your jobs back to China, while they get richer! They will defund, dismantle and destroy America’s law enforcement… When you are in trouble, and need 911, don’t count on the Democrats, she said.

If you want to see the socialist Biden/Harris future for our country, just take a look at California. It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation and immaculate environment and the democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes, Guilfoyle said.

In President Trump’s America we light things up, we don’t dim them down. We build things up, we don’t burn them down. We kneel in prayer and we stand for our flag! This election is a battle for the Soul of America. Your choice is clear, she said.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said that Biden has made a career in Washington for 47 years promising things he’s never delivered. “This is an election between a party that wants to burn the foundations of our country to the ground, and a party that wants to rebuild and protect our great nation. The left wants to defund the police,” he said.

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones said that the Democratic Party has become infected with a pandemic of intolerance, bigotry, socialism, anti-law enforcement bias, and a dangerous tolerance for people who attack others, destroy property, and terrorise the communities.

“That’s what this election is all about. And that’s why right now — more than ever before — America needs Donald Trump in the Oval Office for another four years!” Jones said.

