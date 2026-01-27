Top China general Zhang Youxia removed for ‘leaking’ nuclear-plan to US: Report

The extraordinary charge marks a milestone in China’s ongoing purge of allegedly corrupt military officials, which has expanded in scope and depth over the past three years.

google-preferred-btn
Top China general removed for ‘leaking’ n-plan to US: ReportGeneral Zhang Youxia, 75, was joint vice-chairperson of the Central Military Commission.

A day after top Chinese military general Zhang Youxia was reported to be under official investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that he was accused of “leaking information about the country’s nuclear weapons program to the US”, among other allegations.

The extraordinary charge marks a milestone in China’s ongoing purge of allegedly corrupt military officials, which has expanded in scope and depth over the past three years.

Zhang, 75, is the most senior leader targeted so far and is known to have enjoyed the trust of President Xi Jinping.

Officially, Zhang and fellow military leader Liu Zhenli, 61, are accused of “serious discipline and law violations” which, in China, usually refers to corruption.

Read | Anti-graft crackdown: China expels 9 top generals over corruption

Both men are members of the all-important Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Tasked with managing overall defence administration, the CMC is headed by Xi himself. Following the latest investigation, the CMC is now at its lowest-ever strength, with just two of the seven spots currently filled — all other leaders have been purged.

The WSJ report also claimed that Zhang was accused of “accepting bribes”, including for the appointment of a former Defence Minister, and forming “political cliques” for cultivating influence. These charges are more in line with the kind of reasons that were cited for removing senior officials in China in the past — though the real motivations for such removals are often more complex, driven by internal politics and other factors.

For Xi, the latest purge marks the removal of one of the last few leaders of his generation who wielded significant influence in the top echelons of the country’s leadership structure.

Rishika Singh
Rishika Singh
twitter

Rishika Singh is a deputy copyeditor at the Explained Desk of The Indian Express. She enjoys writing on issues related to international relations, and in particular, likes to follow analyses of news from China. Additionally, she writes on developments related to politics and culture in India.   ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president, Hemant Dwivedi, said a decision will be passed at the upcoming board meeting.
Badrinath-Kedarnath may ban non-Hindus from temples. Not everyone’s on board
us aircraft carrier in middle east, iran
US deploys aircraft carrier in Middle East region amid tension with Iran
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Pistabarfi founders on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India 5 pitcher, berated by Anupam Mittal, says sales went up 2x, did one month's revenue in a day
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Kajol on a crucial lesson her son Yug taught her
‘Ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya’: When Kajol’s son Yug called her out for scolding Nysa; why kids sometimes make the best teachers
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Advertisement
Must Read
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt makes history as MI power past RCB and return to winning ways
Mumbai Indians Nat-Sciver Brunt became the first centurion in WPL history during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
‘Ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya’: When Kajol’s son Yug called her out for scolding Nysa; why kids sometimes make the best teachers
Kajol on a crucial lesson her son Yug taught her
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
‘Powder keg of latent rage’: Clash erupts between delivery agents, guards over wrong address in Greater Noida; watch video
The clash reportedly continued for over 15 minutes near the main gate of the society
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement