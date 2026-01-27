Top China general Zhang Youxia removed for ‘leaking’ nuclear-plan to US: Report

A day after top Chinese military general Zhang Youxia was reported to be under official investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that he was accused of “leaking information about the country’s nuclear weapons program to the US”, among other allegations.

The extraordinary charge marks a milestone in China’s ongoing purge of allegedly corrupt military officials, which has expanded in scope and depth over the past three years.

Zhang, 75, is the most senior leader targeted so far and is known to have enjoyed the trust of President Xi Jinping.

Officially, Zhang and fellow military leader Liu Zhenli, 61, are accused of “serious discipline and law violations” which, in China, usually refers to corruption.