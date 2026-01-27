Top China general Zhang Youxia removed for ‘leaking’ nuclear-plan to US: Report

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after top Chinese military general Zhang Youxia was reported to be under official investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that he was accused of “leaking information about the country’s nuclear weapons program to the US”, among other allegations.
The extraordinary charge marks a milestone in China’s ongoing purge of allegedly corrupt military officials, which has expanded in scope and depth over the past three years.
Zhang, 75, is the most senior leader targeted so far and is known to have enjoyed the trust of President Xi Jinping.
Officially, Zhang and fellow military leader Liu Zhenli, 61, are accused of “serious discipline and law violations” which, in China, usually refers to corruption.
Both men are members of the all-important Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Tasked with managing overall defence administration, the CMC is headed by Xi himself. Following the latest investigation, the CMC is now at its lowest-ever strength, with just two of the seven spots currently filled — all other leaders have been purged.
The WSJ report also claimed that Zhang was accused of “accepting bribes”, including for the appointment of a former Defence Minister, and forming “political cliques” for cultivating influence. These charges are more in line with the kind of reasons that were cited for removing senior officials in China in the past — though the real motivations for such removals are often more complex, driven by internal politics and other factors.
For Xi, the latest purge marks the removal of one of the last few leaders of his generation who wielded significant influence in the top echelons of the country’s leadership structure.
