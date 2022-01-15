Watch: Tonga issues tsunami warning after undersea volcano erupts

Tsunami waves measuring 2 feet in height were observed by sea-level gauges at the capital of the US territory of American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga, the US-based Pacific tsunami warning centre said.

New Zealand too has issued a National advisory of tsunamic activity following the volanic eruption, reported Reuters.

Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.

BREAKING: Tsunami hits Tonga as nearby volcano erupts pic.twitter.com/TRM1iKtAft — BNO News (@BNONews) January 15, 2022

The tsunami threat continues and sea-level fluctuations and strong ocean currents pose hazards along beaches in harbours, the tsunami monitor said in a statement.

WATCH: Satellite imagery shows shockwave as Tonga’s Hunga volcano erupts, causing tsunami pic.twitter.com/4r2gBFmAqE — BNO News (@BNONews) January 15, 2022

The eruption Saturday was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano.

(Inputs from Reuters and AP)