TOLOnews reporter: Reports of death false, was beaten up by Taliban

A journalist from Afghanistan’s TOLOnews was allegedly beaten up by the Taliban in Kabul on Thursday.

Even as reports started coming in about his death, Ziar Yaad Khan tweeted saying that the news is false. He claimed that he was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul’s New City at gunpoint.

Follow Live Updates | Afghan reporter beaten up by Taliban in Kabul, says media report

“I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul’s New City while reporting. Cameras, technical equipment and my personal mobile phone have also been hijacked. Some people have spread the news of my death which is false. The Taliban got out of an armoured Land Cruiser and hit me at gunpoint,” Khan’s tweet read.

He added, “I still don’t know why they behaved like that and suddenly attacked me. The issue has been shared with Taliban leaders. However, the perpetrators have not been arrested yet, which is a serious threat to freedom of expression.”

Earlier, the Taliban had shot and killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while hunting for him, the German public broadcaster said. The militants were conducting a house-to-house search for the journalist, who now works in Germany, DW had said. A second relative was seriously wounded but others were able to escape, it said, without giving details of the incident.