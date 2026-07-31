Toll now three as clashes spread in Nepal’s Tarai; Balendra Shah vows stern action

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah promised stringent and effective measures against those responsible for rioting and clashes in parts of eastern Nepal.

In a six-minute televised address to the nation, he said investigation has already begun into the violence that erupted in Sundari district and spread to other areas, and no one found guilty would be spared.

The PM said Nepal’s constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens to pursue and practise all religions and the government is determined to protect those rights. “No religion preaches hatred and intolerance,” he added.

Shah came under fierce criticism for his continued absence in Parliament even as death toll rose to three in continuing communal clashes since Monday.