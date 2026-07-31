Toll now three as clashes spread in Nepal’s Tarai; Balendra Shah vows stern action

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Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah promised stringent and effective measures against those responsible for rioting and clashes in parts of eastern Nepal.
In a six-minute televised address to the nation, he said investigation has already begun into the violence that erupted in Sundari district and spread to other areas, and no one found guilty would be spared.
The PM said Nepal’s constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens to pursue and practise all religions and the government is determined to protect those rights. “No religion preaches hatred and intolerance,” he added.
Shah came under fierce criticism for his continued absence in Parliament even as death toll rose to three in continuing communal clashes since Monday.
Shah and Home Minister Sudhan Gurung were both absent in the House as Opposition members demanded that they come and explain the situation in curfew-hit Sunsari and Siraha districts in eastern Nepal where the army is deployed to restore law and order.
The situation in the two districts flared up on Thursday as a 15-year-old boy, Ganesh Yadav, died in Golbazar area of Siraha district as protestors indulged in arson, burned down a few houses and attacked a shopping mall. They were demanding stern action against the culprits who attacked “pilgrims” in adjoining Sunsari Monday night.
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