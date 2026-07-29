India news Live Updates, 29 July 2026: Assam flood toll rises to 75 as CM Sarma announces Rs 9 lakh relief for affected families

Flood-affected men wade through waist-deep waters carrying household items in a submerged village of Assam's Sivasagar. (Photo/ANI)

The death toll in the Assam floods has climbed to 75, with seven more fatalities reported from Sivasagar district alone on Tuesday — all due to drowning. Seven districts remain severely affected, with 3,32,639 people across 622 villages impacted and 45,341 hectares of crop area submerged. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a major relief package: families of the deceased will receive a combined Rs 9 lakh — Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia, with the post-mortem requirement waived, and an additional Rs 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund. Over one lakh severely flood-affected families will receive Rs 15,000 in cash, and students in the worst-hit districts will receive book grants from August 1 ranging from Rs 1,000 for Higher Secondary students to Rs 5,000 for postgraduates.

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