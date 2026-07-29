India news Live Updates, 29 July 2026: Assam flood toll rises to 75 as CM Sarma announces Rs 9 lakh relief for affected families

Mustafa Plumber from Bengaluru reports that the Karnataka High Court has stayed investigations into a criminal case against Bengaluru doctor Dr. Nagendrappa, who was arrested on charges of assault following a dispute over a couple's alleged illegal residency in India. Justice M. Nagaprasanna sharply criticized the police for registering an FIR against the doctor—who had alerted authorities about the individuals' illegal status—just 15 minutes after the doctor's report to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), calling it a potential abuse of process given the lack of preliminary inquiry or evidence of injury. Describing the situation as an example of the system shielding illegal immigrants, the court urged the state government to prioritize national security over appeasement and take action against those facilitating the illegal stay of foreign nationals, with the next hearing set for August 6.
The death toll in the Assam floods has climbed to 75, with seven more fatalities reported from Sivasagar district alone on Tuesday — all due to drowning. Seven districts remain severely affected, with 3,32,639 people across 622 villages impacted and 45,341 hectares of crop area submerged. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a major relief package: families of the deceased will receive a combined Rs 9 lakh — Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia, with the post-mortem requirement waived, and an additional Rs 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund. Over one lakh severely flood-affected families will receive Rs 15,000 in cash, and students in the worst-hit districts will receive book grants from August 1 ranging from Rs 1,000 for Higher Secondary students to Rs 5,000 for postgraduates.
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CBI files chargesheet against 13 accused in NEET UG paper leak
The CBI has filed a chargesheet naming 13 accused in the NEET UG paper leak case, marking the first formal criminal accountability in a scandal that triggered nationwide student protests, the resignation of the Education Minister and the tabling of the Public Examinations Bill in Parliament. The chargesheet will now set the evidentiary trail that determines whether the political fallout was matched by legal consequence.
US Senate clears Russia sanctions bill — India among countries at risk
The US Senate has cleared the Russia sanctions bill that could impose 100 per cent tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, with India explicitly named among those at risk. The development comes as New Delhi has separately expressed deep concern over the Hormuz attacks and backed a two-state solution for Gaza — a day in which India’s foreign policy pressures from multiple directions were unusually visible.
CJP warns of fresh protests; Maharashtra, Bengal say no coercive action
The Cockroach Janta Party has warned of fresh protests if police cases against demonstrators continue, even as Maharashtra and West Bengal have said no coercive action will be taken against protesters — a state-by-state picture that remains uneven, with the promised nationwide protection notifications still outstanding.
IPS trainee arrested in sexual harassment case at National Police Academy
An IPS trainee has been arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad — a case that raises pointed questions about conduct and institutional accountability at the institution that trains India’s future police leadership.
Priyanka Gandhi mocks IIT professor over ‘cow urine’ remark in Lok Sabha
Priyanka Gandhi took aim in Lok Sabha at an IIT professor cited by the government for his views on cow urine, in a moment from the Public Examinations Bill debate that briefly cut through the legislative proceedings to capture the broader culture-war subtext of the NEET controversy.
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