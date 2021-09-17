scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 17, 2021
Must Read

To protect royal ‘dignity,’ Prince Philip’s will to be sealed for 90 years

Wills are usually public documents in Britain, but for almost a century it has been customary for the wills of senior royals to be sealed on the order of the High Court.

By: AP | London |
Updated: September 17, 2021 1:01:58 pm
Windsor Castle exhibit, Life of prince Philip, Exhibit of pictures and paintings, Photographs of King George VI, Photographs of Royal Family, Royal Family of London, indianexpress.comThe will ruling came after a court hearing in July that was held in private. Media organizations were not allowed to make the case for publishing the will.(Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

A judge ruled Thursday that the will of the late Prince Philip should remain secret to protect the “dignity” of his widow Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain’s head of state.

Philip died in April at the age of 99 after more than seven decades of marriage to the queen.

Wills are usually public documents in Britain, but for almost a century it has been customary for the wills of senior royals to be sealed on the order of the High Court.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Judge Andrew McFarlane said Philip’s will should be sealed for 90 years. After that, it can be be opened in private and consideration given to whether it should be published.

“I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills,” McFarlane said in a written judgment. “There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family.”

The judge stressed that he had not seen or been told of the contents of the will.

Prince Philip, Prince Philip personal items, Prince Philip summer exhibition, Prince Philip birthday, Prince Philip news, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, indian express news The judge said that while there might be “public curiosity” about royal wills, “there is no true public interest in the public knowing this wholly private information.” (AP Photo/File)

McFarlane said that as president of the High Court’s family division, he is custodian of a safe which holds 30 envelopes, each containing the sealed will of a deceased royal, including the late Queen Mother Elizabeth and the current queen’s sister, Princess Margaret. Both died in 2002.

In the years that followed, a man who claimed to be Margaret’s illegitimate son, Robert Brown, fought a failed court battle to have both wills unsealed in order to seek evidence for his claim.

The judge said that while there might be “public curiosity” about royal wills, “there is no true public interest in the public knowing this wholly private information.”

The ruling came after a court hearing in July that was held in private. Media organizations were not allowed to make the case for publishing the will.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 17: Latest News

Advertisement