Time’s Up chief quit over sexual misconduct accusations against her son

Lisa Borders, chief executive of Time’s Up, the Hollywood-led organization fighting workplace sexual harassment, abruptly resigned from her position earlier this week because of sexual misconduct allegations made against her 36-year-old son. The resignation was announced Monday but at the time only a family issue was cited as the reason.

According to a statement released early Friday by Time’s Up, Borders informed the organization’s board a week ago that accusations had been made against her son in a private forum.

“Within 24 hours, Lisa made the decision to resign as president and CEO of Time’s Up and we agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved,” the statement said. “All of our actions were fully guided by our support for survivors.”

On Thursday night, The Los Angeles Times reported that a woman had accused Borders’ son, Garry “Dijon” Bowden Jr., of touching her inappropriately during a “healing session” at her home. The paper also reported that a lawyer for Bowden, described as a photographer, podcaster and life coach, disputed the woman’s version of events.

In its statement, Time’s Up urged survivors “to own their own stories.”

“We strongly encourage anyone who has experienced sexual harassment, assault or related retaliation in the workplace or in trying to advance their careers to contact the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund for assistance,” it read.

The allegations represent the most serious setback Time’s Up has faced since its formation just over a year ago as an organization focused on protecting survivors and advancing the causes of women.