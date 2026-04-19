US–Iran War: Timeline of peace talks amid crisis over reopening of Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Sunday declared that while “progress has been made” in negotiations to end the war with the United States, the two sides were “far from final discussion,” BBC News reported.

“There are some issues on which we insist… They also have red lines. But these issues could be just one or two,” Ghalibaf said while speaking to the Iranian state television.

Meanwhile, Iran early Sunday said that it won’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a key global energy route — unless the US ended its blockade of the Iranian ports. No date has been set for a second round of face-to-face talks between Washington and Tehran, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh stated, while criticizing US “maximalist” demands.